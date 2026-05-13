Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Gregory Deyermenjian's avatar
Gregory Deyermenjian
2h

Mao? Who killed tens of millions more of his own people than even did Stalin.

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