DOWNLOAD FOR FREE!

Denying inconvenient facts about the events of September 11, 2001 has brought us to the brink of nuclear war.

Richard Nixon's Principal Foreign Policy Adviser, deputy director for planning U.S. National Security Council, co-founder Center for Strategic and International Studies, Dr. Robert Dickson Crane wrote that the FREE ebook, 9/11 UNVEILED is the "best short summary of what most Americans and virtually all of the rest of the world consider to be the '9/11 mystery’ (70 pages).”

9/11 UNVEILED and supporting evidence are archived at the International Criminal Court. Available evidence does not support the claim that AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Debris found at the Pentagon has not been traced to American Airlines Flight 77. Serial Numbers on parts found should have been matched with those in American Airlines logbooks — maintained pursuant to the Code of Federal Regulations.

9/11 Unveiled is divided into 10 sections: Attack, Response; Pretexts and Coverups; Bin Laden; The Hijackers; One, Two World Trade Center; 7 World Trade Center; The Achilles Heel; Flight 93; The Pentagon; Boomerang.

The 9/11 Commission Chair Thomas H. Kean and Vice Chair Lee H. Hamilton wrote in their book Without Precedent: The Inside Story of the 9/11 Commission that they were "setup to fail”. 3000+ American patriots question 9/11.

“The 9/11 Commission Report” was prepared by Professor Philip Zelikow whose expertise includes the creation of myth. Available evidence contradicts Zelikow's narrative. It reads like a novel — not the report of an investigation.

According to the "most influential English language philosopher of the nineteenth century" John Stuart Mill (1806-73):

He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion. . . Nor is it enough that he should hear the opinions of adversaries from his own teachers, presented as they state them, and accompanied by what they offer as refutations. He must be able to hear them from persons who actually believe them . . . he must know them in their most plausible and persuasive form.

Dr. Crane wrote, "9/11 Unveiled . . . [marshals] the hard evidence that must be rebutted to stop conspiracy theories”.

Jack Anderson — "one of the fathers of modern investigative journalism” in the U.S., wrote about me in a nationally syndicated column on September 15, 1990.

I managed the U.S. Department of Energy's National Power Grid Study and National Electric Reliability Study. I’ve worked as an engineering management consultant for the World Bank, EBRD and USAID. I was hired by the U.K. Department for International Development to advise Iraq’s Minister for Electricity. I am a graduate of St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. I've lived and worked in the U.S. since 1960. My father was UNESCO Mission Chief to Indonesia in the 1950s, and India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia in the 1960s.

Enver Masud

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Founder, The Wisdom Fund

501(c)(3) corporation

twf.org (est 1995)

---

FREE DOWNLOAD "9/11 UNVEILED” (70 pages)

https://www.twf.org/Library/911Unveiled.pdf

PENTAGON EVIDENCE REBUTS OFFICIAL ACCOUNT

http://www.twf.org/News/Y2010/0911-Pentagon.html

EVIDENCE OF COMPLICITY AND COVERUP

https://www.twf.org/News/Y2012/0815-Evidence.pdf

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

http://www.twf.org/bio/EMasud.html

ABOUT THE BOOK

http://www.twf.org/Library/911Unveiled.html

HARD COPY AT BOOKSTORES

ISBN-13: 9780970001153

190,000+ downloaded/sold (Arabic and Chinese drafts available)

Was 9/11 the "new Pearl Harbor” (PNAC, p.51)?