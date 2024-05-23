Pictured: China is as big as the USA or Canada and has 1.4 billion citizens. Therefore, natural disasters and fires are always a major concern. First responders, fire and rescue workers are venerated as a result, and often publicized as great role models. The top two posters, in a local restaurant, name these two men, lauding them for their bravery and hard work. Bottom left reminds residents not to park their (electric) motorbikes in hallways, giving neighbors a local phone number to call if there is a problem of any kind. Bottom right goes upscale with a fire captain beseeching the people to practice prevention.

