China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

Jeff J Brown
Jul 27, 2024

Eric Arnow
Inquiry and Thinking
5 Highly Ominous Neocon Admissions
https://bumblebuddhist.com/5-highly-ominous-neocon-admissions…
18 hours ago · 2 likes · Eric Arnow

Godfree Roberts
Here Comes China
China: Headline vs. Law
The Law…
9 days ago · 8 likes · Godfree Roberts

Matt Ehret
Rising Tide Foundation
What NASA's cancellation of its Lunar Rover Program signifies for the Future of the USA
By Matthew Ehret…
4 days ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · Rising Tide Foundation

Jeff J. Brown
Crime Stats: comparing key data on China and the United States. 
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/crime-stats-comparing-key-data-on-china-and-the-united-states/