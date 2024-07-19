CWG Visual Editor Magnus lays on 50 more downloadable social media images for your use, Pepe is guest on a Russia-focused video show and Kwan hits you with a power trio of truth telling.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Magnus S. Kjærgaard
Servant of the South – 18/07/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-18-07-24/
Pepe Escobar
https://www.youtube.com/live/qeIHdhTjXcE
Dr. Kwan Lee
1-What is Good for the Goose is Good for the Gander – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-is-good-for-the-goose-is-good-for-the-gander/
2-THE TRUTH from a child’s mouth : China is peaceful … not like the US … – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-truth-from-a-childs-mouth-china-is-peaceful-not-like-the-us/
3-John Mearsheimer Offering Some Hard FACTS – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/john-mearsheimer-offering-some-hard-facts/
