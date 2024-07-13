CWG Visual Editor Magnus has 50 pack-a-punch images for your download and use, Kwan offers a terrific trifecta and Jeff shares a wonderful reply from a fan.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Magnus S. Kjærgaard
Servant of the South – 11/07/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-11-07-24/
Dr. Kwan Lee
1-WHAT are China’s Global Ambitions ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-are-chinas-global-ambitions/
2-THE CITADEL OF EURASIA FOR THE WORLD ISLAND – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-citadel-of-the-world-island/
3-Integrating Ancient Wisdom into Modern Governance – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/there-is-no-china-west-divide-surprised/
Jeff J. Brown
Reply from a fan, with three China book recommendations and a refreshing, hopeful point-of-view about Sinoland.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/reply-from-a-fan-with-three-china-book-recommendations-and-a-refreshing-hopeful-point-of-view-about-sinoland/
