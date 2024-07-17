The no-name Houthis have defeated the world’s supposedly greatest navy ever!

Completely unbelievable: US pilots say traumatized by intensity of Yemen retaliatory operations

Thought-provoking analysis of the global zeitgeist.

Trajectory to Armageddon: The End of the West or the End of the World? – The Greanville Post

Don Hank

While the West tries to control and exploit Mackinder’s World Island, China, Russia and Europe are connecting it like a circuit board.

China-Europe freight train trips exceed 90,000, facilitating trade and creating win-win for both economies - Global Times