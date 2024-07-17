CWG offers four guest posts on the Houthis, the global zeitgeist, F-16s in Ukraine and 10s of 1000s of trains crossing Asia between China and Europe.
The no-name Houthis have defeated the world’s supposedly greatest navy ever!
Completely unbelievable: US pilots say traumatized by intensity of Yemen retaliatory operations
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/07/13/729229/US-Navy-fighter-pilots-traumatizing-Yemen-Armed-Forces-Red-Sea
Thought-provoking analysis of the global zeitgeist.
Trajectory to Armageddon: The End of the West or the End of the World? – The Greanville Post
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/11/trajectory-to-armageddon-the-end-of-the-west-or-the-end-of-the-world/
Don Hank
While the West tries to control and exploit Mackinder’s World Island, China, Russia and Europe are connecting it like a circuit board.