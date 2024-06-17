Christopher Paddon & Caren Black

Anatomy of False Flag Events

Note: you are Jim Carrey in “The Truman Show” and in the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” unless you understand and know as fact Western empire’s endless use of false flags (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/19/you-are-jim-carrey-in-the-truman-show-and-in-the-beatles-lucy-in-the-sky-with-diamonds-your-choice-to-stay-or-leave-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220719/). In 2010, at 56 years of age, it was what finally ripped the scales from my brainwashed Big Lie Propaganda Machine eyes, as I was writing the second book of The China Trilogy, China Rising. Since then, I have written and reported on false flags extensively (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=false%20flag).

I got my degree 14 years ago. Studying these three links above, here is your chance to get a PhD in Reality… Jeff

Amarynth Flower

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on Going Underground: Be patient with the US. WHAT?

Gerald Therrien

Eric Arnow shares Irina Boyko’s fine work

The thing about Soviet movies like this one, is that they put the shallow US spy movies to shame.

I am watching episode two, where the Soviets break up a plot to kill Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin together when they met in Tehran.

The resident agent says to the hero of the story,--and this movie was made in 1973--

"The British need for us to smash Hitler....and tomorrow, they'll hate us more than ever"

This is the link to episode 1

https://odysee.com/@IrinaBoykoCrutcher:5/true-story.-tehran-43,-documentary,-part:9

Soviet intelligence officers Gevorg (Amir) and Gohar (Anita) Vartanyan took part in preventing the assassination of the Nazis on the leaders of the Big Three during the Tehran conference in 1943. This documentary is only a small part of their story that can be told today about those historical events. Unfortunately, we can learn about some of the activities of our intelligence officers only with time and only after they have passed away. Blessed memory of Amir and Anita.

