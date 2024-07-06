CWG has tastefully selected four disparate guest submissions just for you! Savor each morsel...
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Note: Ed is a brilliant essayist and thinker. Proud to have had him on the CRRS Show a couple of times. Jeff
Edward Curtin
Biden and Trump Battle over a Rattle – Edward J. Curtin, Jr. (edwardcurtin.com)
https://edwardcurtin.com/biden-and-trump-battle-over-a-rattle/
Interviews with Ed on China Rising Radio Sinoland
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/04/06/ed-curtin-renaissance-man-rebel-anti-imperial-fighter-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-190406/
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/05/07/transcript-ed-curtin-on-the-critical-nexus-of-art-music-and-politics-showcasing-bob-dylans-new-song-about-jfks-us-government-killing-murder-most-foul-china-rising-rad/
Everybody should subscribe to Don’s Substack. Fluent in Russian, h
e offers news and information found nowhere else.
Don Hank
A humorous look at Chinese cross-cultural relationships. Living and working in China for 16 years, I have gone through many of the same dos and donts. I made enough faux pas to write a book! Luckily, the Chinese are very forgiving.
Chinese family dinner 101: non-Chinese partners, here’s how to avoid offending the in-laws. As the non-Chinese partner in a mixed-race relationship, how do you navigate the family dinner table? It is certainly a balancing act
https://www.scmp.com/magazines/post-magazine/food-drink/article/3268680/chinese-family-dinner-101-non-chinese-partners-heres-how-avoid-offending-laws
NATO’s hubris and ignorance have made Russians rich! Western leaders are reptile-brained kakocrats.
The Moscow Times
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/07/02/world-bank-upgrades-russia-to-high-income-country-a85583
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.