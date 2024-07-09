Jay is 90+ years old and still dedicated to fighting for the Global Majority. He is an inspiration to us all.

Jay Janson

IDF Killed 64 Children While Freeing 4 Hostages. An Exchange Instead Would Have Brought Happiness. NBC Rare Coverage of Israeli Defence Force Killing of 64 Children During Its Freeing of 4 Hostages. 8 Months of Western Media Tight Focus on Hostages.

Our interview

Music and revolution: the amazing life story of Jay Janson, on China Rising Radio Sinoland, 161224

Jay’s wonderful archive

Harley Schlanger

The Assange Case: An Innocent Man Pleads Guilty, While the Criminals He Exposed Are Still Committing War Crimes

What’s good for the Yankee goose is good for the Chinese gander. NATO has 400 military bases in the Pacific, all pointed at China, DPRK and Russia. Good on Cuba working with Baba Beijing. I’m sure China will share all they gather on Cuba with these allies.

Gabriel Honrada

China's spy bases in Cuba could be key in a Taiwan war - Asia Times

Jeremy Kuzmarov

Jeremy and I have worked together.