Jay is 90+ years old and still dedicated to fighting for the Global Majority. He is an inspiration to us all.
Jay Janson
IDF Killed 64 Children While Freeing 4 Hostages. An Exchange Instead Would Have Brought Happiness. NBC Rare Coverage of Israeli Defence Force Killing of 64 Children During Its Freeing of 4 Hostages. 8 Months of Western Media Tight Focus on Hostages.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/idf-killed-64-children-while-freeing-4-hostages-an-exchange-instead-would-have-brought-happiness-nbc-rare-coverage-of-israeli-defence-force-killing-of-64-children-during-its-freeing-of-4-hostages-8/
Our interview
Music and revolution: the amazing life story of Jay Janson, on China Rising Radio Sinoland, 161224
http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/12/24/music-and-revolution-the-amazing-life-story-of-jay-janson-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-161224/
Jay’s wonderful archive
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/30/the-jay-janson-archives-are-here-celebrate-the-life-of-a-nonagenarian-antiwar-anti-imperial-anti-global-capitalist-hero/
Harley Schlanger
The Assange Case: An Innocent Man Pleads Guilty, While the Criminals He Exposed Are Still Committing War Crimes
https://laroucheorganization.com/article/2024/06/29/assange-case-innocent-man-pleads-guilty-while-criminals-he-exposed-are-still
What’s good for the Yankee goose is good for the Chinese gander. NATO has 400 military bases in the Pacific, all pointed at China, DPRK and Russia. Good on Cuba working with Baba Beijing. I’m sure China will share all they gather on Cuba with these allies.