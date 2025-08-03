Patrice Greanville shares a double-dozen of super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
2-Aug
-- US Green Beret Veteran Tony Aguilar Details the Shocking War Crimes He’s Witnessing in Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/02/us-green-beret-veteran-tony-aguilar-details-the-shocking-war-crimes-hes-witnessing-in-gaza/
2-Aug
-- Grover Furr’s Khrushchev Lied is perhaps one of the most important books of the 21st century
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/02/grover-furrs-khrushchev-lied-is-perhaps-one-of-the-most-important-books-of-the-21st-century/
2-Aug
-- After Detaining Laith Marouf For Three Days, Lebanon’s Military Intelligence Apologizes
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/02/after-detaining-laith-marouf-for-three-days-lebanons-military-intelligence-apologizes/
2-Aug
-- The Big Lie Collapses: Israel’s Crimes Laid Bare
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/02/the-big-lie-collapses-israels-crimes-laid-bare/
2-Aug
-- The 2-State Delusion / What the World is Offering Palestinians Is Not a State
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/02/the-2-state-delusion-what-the-world-is-offering-palestinians-is-not-a-state/
1-Aug
-- John Mearsheimer: The Palestinian Genocide and How the West Has Been Deceived Into Supporting It
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/01/john-mearsheimer-the-palestinian-genocide-and-how-the-west-has-been-deceived-into-supporting-it/
1-Aug
-- Genocide is Psychopathy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/01/genocide-is-psychopathy/
1-Aug
-- ZUESSE’s DISPATCHES: NATO weapons producers vastly overcharge for their weapons.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/01/zuesses-dispatches-nato-weapons-producers-vastly-overcharge-for-their-weapons/
31-Jul
-- JIMMY DORE DISPATCHES: Millennial STUNNED By Astronomical Hospital Bill For One Day Stay!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/31/jimmy-dore-dispatches-millennial-stunned-by-astronomical-hospital-bill-for-one-day-stay/
31-Jul
-- Israeli spyware firms are fueling the global surveillance state
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/31/israeli-spyware-firms-are-fueling-the-global-surveillance-state/
31-Jul
-- Suffer the little children…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/31/suffer-the-little-children/
30-Jul
-- ORANGEUTAN: Mass m*rder in the golf bag
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/30/orangeutan-mass-mrder-in-the-golf-bag/
29-Jul
-- All that’s FAIR …and unFAIR
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/29/all-thats-fair-and-unfair/
29-Jul
-- EXCLUSIVE: British Doctor Just Back from Gaza – The Truth Will Shock You
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/29/exclusive-british-doctor-just-back-from-gaza-the-truth-will-shock-you/
28-Jul
-- The Hypocricy of the “Rabbis’ Letter” against Exterminating Gazans
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/28/the-hypocricy-of-the-rabbis-letter-against-exterminating-gazans/
28-Jul
-- Before, During, and After Savagery
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/28/before-during-and-after-savagery/
28-Jul
-- Thai-Cambodian Conflict: Who Benefits from Regional Chaos?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/28/thai-cambodian-conflict-who-benefits-from-regional-chaos/
28-Jul
-- ISRAEVIL Generations of Palestinians have been literally robbed of their future by an entity that operates above the law.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/28/israevil/
28-Jul
-- Palestine Talks | In conversation with Mark Perlmutter, HEROIC volunteer doctor in Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/28/palestine-talks-in-conversation-with-mark-perlmutter-heroic-volunteer-doctor-in-gaza/
27-Jul
-- Who owns your dreams? Julian dissects the American machine of disinformation. Reality upside down.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/27/who-owns-your-dreams-julian-dissects-the-american-machine-of-disinformation-reality-upside-down/
27-Jul
-- Tucker Carlson insulted Germany’s Chancellors, to BILD newspaper.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/27/tucker-carlson-insulted-germanys-chancellors-to-bild-newspaper/
27-Jul
-- Your Brain on Centrist Time
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/27/your-brain-on-centrist-time/
27-Jul
-- Chris Hedges: Trump, Palestine, Iran & the Collapse of U.S. Media.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/27/chris-hedges-trump-palestine-iran-the-collapse-of-u-s-media/
27-Jul
-- Case closed after ‘Russian disinfo’ claims led to persecution of NZ journalist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/27/case-closed-after-russian-disinfo-claims-led-to-persecution-of-nz-journalist/
