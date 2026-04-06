Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Dr. Hubris
5h

"70 years ago, Mao Zedong predicted China would overtake "

That was *not* "prediction but propaganda.... and it wouldn't have happened if China wouldn't change course and had much better leaders than him. Mao started civil war in China, for Pete's sake!

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