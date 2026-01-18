17-Jan

-- Trump CALLS OFF Iran Attack & Makes Lindsey Graham Very Sad w/ Max Blumenthal

15-Jan

-- Noem DOUBLES DOWN on LIES About Minnesota ICE Shooting

15-Jan

-- JUDGE NAP— LIVE FROM TEHRAN w. PROF MARANDI

15-Jan

-- Trump threatens NATO; Putin doesn’t.

14-Jan

-- What Must Happen Before Trump Strikes Iran /Larry Johnson & Lt Col Daniel Davis

14-Jan

-- Nima chats with Iranian Deputy FM Saeed Khatibzadeh

14-Jan

-- This Week In Resistance: All Over The Map

14-Jan

-- Swinging on a Double Action Heinous Hinge with Donald Trump

14-Jan

-- Just learn, once and for all, who really rules you in the “West”.

13-Jan

-- ICED

13-Jan

-- Garland’s Dispatches: EIR NEWS – The Implications of the Attack on Venezuela

13-Jan

-- The Rubicon Crossed – Team Trump’s Nihilistic Anti-values Paradigm

13-Jan

-- Exposed: This is Trump’s crazy oil plan for Venezuela – and why it will fail

13-Jan

-- The Trump Doctrine: “They Have It. We Want It. We Take It.”

12-Jan

-- The Imperial Murder Machine Is In A State Of Hyperactivity

12-Jan

-- JULIAN’S DISPATCHES ||| Trump: the Ugly American

11-Jan

-- There was a mole /// Confirmed: Maduro Was Sold Out From The Inside

11-Jan

-- Uh Oh. Troumple in Venedise amid the Quicksands of Colombia, Cuba, Iran and Mexico

11-Jan

-- Pepe Escobar : How Trump’s Oily Dreams May Collapse in a Venezuelan Dark Pit

11-Jan

-- CRIME BOSS A MUST READ HISTORY MASTERCLASS, FOR ALL AMERICANS

10-Jan

-- TULSI COMES OUT & SUPPORTS VENEZUELA REGIME CHANGE – – EPSTEIN/KIRK – W MATT WEINGLASS

