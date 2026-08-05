China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260805
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The Song (960-1279) the Chinese dynasty that launched the first industrial age - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-song-960-1279-the-chinese-dynasty-that-launched-the-first-industrial-age/
2-Pepe Escobar : Iran is dismantling the US military ecosystem - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-is-dismantling-the-us-military-ecosystem/
3-"Experts" wrong again : Global tech companies renting China's excess data centers - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/experts-wrong-again-global-tech-companies-renting-chinas-excess-data-centers/
4-SpaceX ruins investors as South Korea stock crash destroys 2 trillion usd - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/spacex-ruins-investors-as-south-korea-stock-crash-destroys-2-trillion-usd/
5-"Democracy" is the lipstick put on the pig of Western imperialism - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/democracy-is-the-lipstick-put-on-the-pig-of-western-imperialism/
6-WHO really WAS JESUS of Nazareth ? A most enlightening answer first offered by Baruch Spinoza (1632-1677) and later on buttressed by modern scientific researches. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/who-really-was-jesus-of-nazareth-a-most-enlightening-answer-first-offered-by-baruch-spinoza-1632-1677-and-later-on-buttressed-by-modern-scientific-researches/
7-Israhell is an European project or perhaps more precisely an Euro-Atlanticist project - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-is-an-european-project-or-perhaps-more-precisely-an-euro-atlanticist-project/
8-ABSOLUTELY GLORIOUS : PROFESSOR MOHAMMAD MARANDI relentlessly & pugnaciously MOPPING THE FLOOR with Alan Dershowitz the Jewish Zionist - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/absolutely-glorious-professor-mohammad-marandi-mopping-the-floor-with-alan-dershowitz-the-jewish-zionist/
9-Need to understand China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for 21st century military strategy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/need-to-understand-chinas-peoples-liberation-army-pla-for-21st-century-military-strategy/
10-Pepe Escobar : Iran warned that she will retaliate on a scale of TEN to ONE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-warning-that-she-will-retaliate-on-a-scale-of-ten-to-one/