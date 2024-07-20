Christopher Paddon
As the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing drew on, the claims about China grew more and more unhinged, writes Megan Russell.
https://consortiumnews.com/2024/07/17/china-ignorance-on-the-hill/
Iwo Jima 2.0: What story is this picture telling? — Strategic Culture (strategic-culture.su). If the Deep State cannot influence the outcome of the November elections, they can find Six Ways from Sunday to cancel it.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/07/17/iwo-jima-2-0-what-story-is-this-picture-telling/
Dr. Kwan Lee
1-WORLD is done with US Warmongering Agenda. Gerald Celente : It’s stupidity and ignorance – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/world-is-done-with-us-warmongering-agenda-gerald-celente-its-stupidity-and-ignorance/
2-China’s BYD Yangwang UB and Yangwang U9 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-byd-yangwang-ub-and-yangwang-u9/
3-8 Chinese Factories in 8 days … MIND-BLOWING ! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/8-chinese-factories-in-8-days-mind-blowing/
