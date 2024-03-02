Chinese democracy: two China Writers' Group members with 30 years collectively living and working in Sinoland share their experiences.
Frans Vandenbosch of Yellow Lion and Jeff J. Brown of China Rising Radio Sinoland...
There are 300-500 peaceful public protests A DAY in China, solving citizens’ local problems, like this couple who was unhappy about their child getting affordable medical treatment. Mom was selling her breast milk to make the point. Their problem was solved, by the way and nobody got shot, tasered, maced, run over, beaten up or imprisoned like in the West.