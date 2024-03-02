Share

There are 300-500 peaceful public protests A DAY in China, solving citizens’ local problems, like this couple who was unhappy about their child getting affordable medical treatment. Mom was selling her breast milk to make the point. Their problem was solved, by the way and nobody got shot, tasered, maced, run over, beaten up or imprisoned like in the West.

1. Chinese elections. By: Frans Vandenbosch, member of China Writers' Group.

2. Chinese democracy is NOT Western democracy. The prior comes from the bottom up, decided by the people. The latter is aristocratic, elitist and top-down. And that makes all the difference.

