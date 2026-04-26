Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Paul Leuenberger's avatar
Paul Leuenberger
2h

Hi again Jeff,

A few weeks ago, you presented a very interesting article by Peter Mann (spelling?) in which he indicated that the directions that China was headed toward were in large part determined by the dollars for industrialization that it had to borrow from Western financial institutions which contained restrictions on what it could do with the money. However, while stating that China's industrialization couldn't be left in "the hands of peasants," he didn't indicate just what those restrictions were. I'd be very interested in hearing what you have to say about that or perhaps another article from Mr. Mann.

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