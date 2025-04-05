China's war on corruption #5: UEFA soccer star gets 20 years behind bars, high-level bank execs get death sentences and more. Compared to Netrumpanmusku? Brussels? Dream on! Radio Sinoland 250405
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
Pictured above: high-ranking official Li Jianping took a 9mm PLA slug in the back of his head. OUCH... How many Westerners deserve the same fate? You need a supercomputer to count them all!
Check out this Sino-Roll of Dishonor and how China is laying waste to corruption at all levels,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/05/chinas-war-on-corruption-5-uefa-soccer-star-gets-20-years-behind-bars-high-level-bank-execs-get-death-sentences-and-top-military-brass-are-taken-down-compared-to-netrumpanmusku-brussels-dream/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
Radio Sinoland:
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeekTruthFromFacts
STFF Substack: