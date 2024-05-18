China Writers' Saturday, posted from Guangdong, China: Dr. Kwan Lee, Eric Arnow, Amarynth Flower and Jeff J. Brown
Pictured above: Chinese were into cosplay long before it became a fad in the West with Harry Potter. These women in Shenzhen are with us at a Korean restaurant, getting all dressed up in traditional garb. They don’t just get their pictures taken. They go out and walk on the streets to show off and have fun. Chinese Han, Tang, Song, Ming, Qing Dynasty and minority tribe cosplay for men, women and children is also very popular. Notice these are not youngsters. Older Chinese love cultural cosplay too!