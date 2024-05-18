Pictured above: Chinese were into cosplay long before it became a fad in the West with Harry Potter. These women in Shenzhen are with us at a Korean restaurant, getting all dressed up in traditional garb. They don’t just get their pictures taken. They go out and walk on the streets to show off and have fun. Chinese Han, Tang, Song, Ming, Qing Dynasty and minority tribe cosplay for men, women and children is also very popular. Notice these are not youngsters. Older Chinese love cultural cosplay too!

Dr. Kwan Lee

CHINA owns most of the global SUPPLY CHAINS for COPPER – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

President Vladimir Putin’s 20th State Visit to China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Share

Eric Arnow

Tony Blinken Rockin in the Free World: American Schizoid

Leave a comment

Amarynth Flower

A man named Cohen with Trump on Putin and Xi Jinping – Global South

Refer a friend

Jeff J. Brown

Resource rich Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad dump the French and are kicking out Uncle Slaughter, to align with China and Russia. Unthinkable five years ago. It’s a new day out there! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION