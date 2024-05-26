Pictured: what a wonderful idea! At big Taipei intersections are diagonal crosswalks that go catty-corner, instead of having to do two 90-degree straight legs to get to your destination. How do they do it? In the red-green stoplight cycle to do straight crossings, ALL traffic is stopped for one minute, so that diagonal pedestrians can safely get to their corners.

You can see buses and a metro station. Taiwan Province’s capital has excellent public transportation and, while not nearly as cheap as the Mainland, has reasonably-priced taxis, costing a fraction of the Western version.

In the background is Taiwan Province’s architectural pride and joy, the Taipei 101 skyscraper, designed to look like a giant pagoda, sporting green-tinted windows, with eight lotus-flower sections stacked one on top of the other. From 2004-2009, it was the world’s tallest building (https://www.taiwanobsessed.com/taipei-101/).

