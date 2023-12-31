China Writers Pepe Escobar and Kwan Lee, fave guests Ben Tóth and Brett Redmayne-Titley, PLUS sign the petition to suspend Israel from international sports! Goodbye 2023, hello Year of the Dragon...
1-How Yemen changed everything. By: Pepe Escobar
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/how-yemen-changed-everything-by-pepe-escobar/
2-毛 泽 东 (December 26, 1893- September 9, 1976) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION. By: Kwan Lee
3-Ben Tóth's current event talking point outline. Flex your verbal muscles in any discussion!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/ben-toths-current-event-talking-point-outline-flex-your-verbal-muscles-in-any-discussion/
4-Correctly Defining Modern Zionism. By: Brett Redmayne-Titley.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/correctly-defining-modern-zionism-by-brett-redmayne-titley/
5-Petition to suspend Israel from international sports
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/petition-to-suspend-israel-from-international-sports/
suspending Israel from international sport, not so sure if that is healthy thing to do