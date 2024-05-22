Pictured: Tang Dynasty (600-900AD) Lingguang Temple, Meizhou, Guangdong (广东梅州灵光寺). Judeo-Christian religions are linear. You are born, live and die. Buddhism is cyclical, the Big Wheel of Life. You are born, live, die and are reborn again and again. These two white pine trees were planted over 1,100 years ago by the esteemed monk Pan Liaoquan (https://nspirement.com/2024/04/20/life-and-miracles-of-pan-liao-quan.html). Then, 400 years ago, the one on the right died. Instead of replanting it, with rebirth in mind, it still stands as a reminder of the life’s never-ending cycle.

Pan Liaoquan left behind many verses, including this very appropriate one,

Forty-nine years, unbound and unattached.

Today, I release my grip and return to the void,

A thousand miles of clouds part, and the Moon shines in the sky.

On the left, below the entrance stairs is the Hand of Buddha. The hexagonal frescos have the name of Buddha carved inside them (佛). Jeff on the streets and roads with the people of China.

Billy Bob in the Greanville Post

China’s superior leadership, rational system, and generous vision fuel her ascendancy – The Greanville Post

Pepe Escobar

Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung

Gerald Therrien