Pepe Escobar

The German-American Strategic Depth Clown Show — Strategic Culture (strategic-culture.su)

This Week in The Greanville Post

16-Mar -- The last stammering of Jewish fascism https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/the-last-stammering-of-jewish-fascism/

16-Mar -- Zionists SLAM Oscar Speech https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/zionists-slam-oscar-speech/

16-Mar -- MUST SEE—Trump against empire: is that why they hate him? (Video & Text) https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/must-see-trump-against-empire-is-that-why-they-hate-him-video-text/

16-Mar -- Jimmy Dore Dispatches: Interviewing Controversial US General Anthony Tata https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/jimmy-dore-dispatches-interviewing-controversial-us-general-anthony-tata/

16-Mar -- In Yemen, tribes hold the keys to power https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/in-yemen-tribes-hold-the-keys-to-power/

16-Mar -- HAITI IN CRISIS – WITH KIM IVES – EDITOR OF HAITILIBERTE.COM https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/haiti-in-crisis-with-kim-ives-editor-of-haitiliberte-com/

16-Mar -- The Fake Countries Within White Empire: Starting with the worst, ‘Israel’ https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/16/the-fake-countries-within-white-empire-starting-with-the-worst-israel/

15-Mar -- Mistakes Were Made https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/15/mistakes-were-made/

15-Mar -- I’m back in the EU, site of the 21st century’s biggest political disaster https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/15/im-back-in-the-eu-site-of-the-21st-centurys-biggest-political-disaster/

14-Mar -- The Delusions Of Western Leadership

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/14/the-delusions-of-western-leadership/

14-Mar -- Breaking news and analysis on Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Flood | The Electronic Intifada Podcast

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/14/breaking-news-and-analysis-on-gazas-al-aqsa-flood-the-electronic-intifada-podcast/

13-Mar -- How effective are Palestinian soldiers in targeting Israeli snipers? with Jon Elmer

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/how-effective-are-palestinian-soldiers-in-targeting-israeli-snipers-with-jon-elmer/

13-Mar -- Pretending The US Can’t Just Drive Aid Into Gaza

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/pretending-the-us-cant-just-drive-aid-into-gaza/

13-Mar -- WOKE DERANGEMENT: Trudeau Demands Life In Prison For Speech Crimes

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/woke-derangement-trudeau-demands-life-in-prison-for-speech-crimes/

13-Mar -- Palestine is in Africa, and Arabic Peoples are Africans

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/palestine-is-in-africa-and-arabic-peoples-are-africans/

13-Mar -- ESSAY: United States Oppresses Haitian Masses, Hermina Dumont, 1930

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/essay-united-states-oppresses-haitian-masses-hermina-dumont-1930/

13-Mar -- The State of the Union is “Failed”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/the-state-of-the-union-is-failed/

13-Mar -- Nobody With Real Power Cares If You Refuse To Vote For Biden

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/13/nobody-with-real-power-cares-if-you-refuse-to-vote-for-biden/

11-Mar -- Nukes, Red Lines and Popes

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/11/nukes-red-lines-and-popes/

11-Mar -- The State of the Union(s) / Are we really witnessing the end of the world?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/11/the-state-of-the-unions-are-we-really-witnessing-the-end-of-the-world/

11-Mar -- The Jewish Roots of the Gaza Rampage

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/11/the-jewish-roots-of-the-gaza-rampage/

11-Mar -- How Many Gazans Have Already Died? Perhaps 200,000.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/11/how-many-gazans-have-already-died-perhaps-200000/

10-Mar -- The depth of the present Western evil is quite possibly unprecedented

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/the-depth-of-the-present-western-evil-is-quite-possibly-unprecedented/

10-Mar -- Putin’s BLUNT Warning to NATO has Macron in Panic ft. Scott Ritter

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/putins-blunt-warning-to-nato-has-macron-in-panic-ft-scott-ritter/

10-Mar -- Youhoo! Tucker! Here is why Putin calls for denazification (which you called “the dumbest thing I ever heard of”).

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/youhoo-tucker-here-is-why-putin-calls-for-denazification-which-you-called-the-dumbest-thing-i-ever-heard-of/

10-Mar -- NATO headed for Nuclear war with Russia? Scott Ritter, Steve Starr, and Jose Vega with Diane Sare

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/nato-headed-for-nuclear-war-with-russia-scott-ritter-steve-starr-and-jose-vega-with-diane-sare/

10-Mar -- Jon Stewart Says Israel & Ham@s Are Equally Bad!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/jon-stewart-says-israel-hams-are-equally-bad/

10-Mar -- Pepe Escobar joins on NATO’s march to WW3 with Russia as Putin, China chart multipolar world

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/10/pepe-escobar-joins-on-natos-march-to-ww3-with-russia-as-putin-china-chart-multipolar-world/

Share