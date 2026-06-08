China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 June: Amarynth, Chua, Frans, Godfree, Jeff, Kwan & Mario: Tiananmen protests, Chinese children, cooking & calendars. 17 home runs!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
2026-06-03
China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 24-31 May: Amarynth Flower, Chet Ozmun, Cynthia Chung, Eric Arnow, Frans Vandenbosch, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Mario Cavolo, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua: libraries, Chinese calendars & tourism. 4 TRIFECTAS! This 2nd week of Grain Fills in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/03/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-24-31-may-amarynth-flower-chet-ozmun-cynthia-chung-eric-arnow-frans-vandenbosch-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-mario-cavolo-pat/
2026-06-03
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260601
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/03/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260601/
2026-06-03
China Writer Amarynth Flower- China & Russia respond: Cuba. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/03/china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-russia-respond-cuba-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-06-03
China Writer Mario Cavolo: CHINA’S SPAS✨ LIVE LIKE A KING FOR $24✨ Here in China even the factory workers can afford a visit to a fancy spa...and they do. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/03/china-writer-mario-cavolo-chinas-spas%e2%9c%a8-live-like-a-king-for-24%e2%9c%a8-here-in-china-even-the-factory-workers-can-afford-a-visit-to-a-fancy-spa-and-they-do-learn-the-real-storie/
2026-06-03
China Writer Wei Ling Chua: US/EU AI electricity bank is empty. Game over. Judo-West has lost. With my real-life Sino-comments in killer bar graph and table form. Radio Sinoland 260602
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/03/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-us-eu-ai-electricity-bank-is-empty-game-over-judo-west-has-lost-with-my-real-life-sino-comments-in-killer-bar-graph-and-table-form-radio-sinoland-260602/
2026-06-04
China Writer Godfree Roberts- Bush’s Letter to Deng Xiaoping: Hypocrisy On Steroids: Why America’s China policy hasn’t changed since 1945. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/04/china-writer-godfree-roberts-bushs-letter-to-deng-xiaoping-hypocrisy-on-steroids-why-americas-china-policy-hasnt-changed-since-1945-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wes/
2026-06-04
China Writer Amarynth Flower: Post Russia – China Summit Beijing. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/04/china-writer-amarynth-flower-post-russia-china-summit-beijing-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-06-04
China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 5. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/04/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-5-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-06-04
Millions, including researchers, journalists & authors have accessed this largest single source covering the Tiananmen Square protests. Join the club! Updated with latest media. It’s Judeo-West’s greatest propaganda scam... Radio Sinoland 260604
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/04/millions-including-researchers-journalists-authors-have-accessed-this-largest-single-source-covering-the-tiananmen-square-protests-join-the-club-updated-with-latest-media-its-judeo-wests-gr/
2026-06-05
International Children’s Day is a big deal in China. It’s full of non-academic fun, games, sports and cultural entertainment. How about in your community? Radio Sinoland 260601
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/05/international-childrens-day-is-a-big-deal-in-china-its-full-of-non-academic-fun-games-sports-and-cultural-entertainment-how-about-in-your-community-radio-sinoland-260601/
2026-06-05
China Writer Amarynth Flower- China: a year-long space mission. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/05/china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-a-year-long-space-mission-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-06-05
This Year of the Fire Horse 2026, June 5 starts “Grain in Ear” for two weeks. Want to learn about the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260605
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/05/this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-june-5-starts-grain-in-ear-for-two-weeks-want-to-learn-about-the-chinese-people-read-this-short-article-with-tons-of-fascinating-further-reading-radio-sinolan/
2026-06-06
25 BANNED Chinese Cooking Tricks from the 60s That Scientists Now Say Were GENIUS! With great video and fun commentary. No wonder East Asians are so much healthier than Judeo-Westerners. Radio Sinoland 260606
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/06/25-banned-chinese-cooking-tricks-from-the-60s-that-scientists-now-say-were-genius-with-great-video-and-fun-commentary-no-wonder-east-asians-are-so-much-healthier-than-judeo-westerners-radio-sinolan/
2026-06-06
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260606
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/06/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260606/
2026-06-06
China Writer Mario Cavolo- Huawei Announces Tau Law Breakthrough Defying Western Efforts to Keep China in Check. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/06/china-writer-mario-cavolo-huawei-announces-tau-law-breakthrough-defying-western-efforts-to-keep-china-in-check-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-head/.
2026-06-07
China Writer Godfree Roberts: Printing Money In China In 1042 AD. Part 2. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/07/china-writer-godfree-roberts-printing-money-in-china-in-1042-ad-part-2-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-06-07
China Writer Amarynth Flower- The Three Kingdoms: When China Shattered Into Legend. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/07/china-writer-amarynth-flower-the-three-kingdoms-when-china-shattered-into-legend-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/