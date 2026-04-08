China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 April: Eric Arnow, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee & Wei Ling Chua + Sino-satire, Iran-Judeo-Satan War II & perfidious Microsoft. BOY HOWDY!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
China Writers are your key to understanding reality hidden by the Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine
2026/4/1
China Writers Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown share another brief email exchange: expat misfits and Chinese who have abandoned their motherland. Radio Sinoland 260401
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/01/china-writers-eric-arnow-and-jeff-j-brown-share-another-brief-email-exchange-expat-misfits-and-chinese-who-have-abandoned-their-motherland-radio-sinoland-260401/
2026/4/1
Microsoft has deplatformed me! I’ve lost email, Word, Excel and Powerpoint. My new email: jjbzaibeijing@gmail.com
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/01/microsoft-has-deplatformed-me-ive-lost-email-word-excel-and-powerpoint-my-new-email-jjbzaibeijinggmail-com/
2026/4/2
A double shot of Godfree, 1 of 2. China as Global Leader: How the Iran War, Strait of Hormuz and Palestine Shifted Power from West to East. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260402
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/02/a-double-shot-of-godfree-1-of-2-china-as-global-leader-how-the-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-and-palestine-shifted-power-from-west-to-east-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/
2026/4/2
A double shot of Godfree, 2 of 2. ‘To Rebel is Justified’ Until It Isn’t: Joan Robinson in the Cultural Revolution, October 1968. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260402
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/02/a-double-shot-of-godfree-2-of-2-to-rebel-is-justified-until-it-isnt-joan-robinson-in-the-cultural-revolution-october-1968-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/
2026/4/3
Hilariously funny satire on the Iran vs. Judeo-Satan War II, from my Chinese WeChat Forum. It’s in English: “Why Would We Take Out Our Best Guy?” Radio Sinoland 260403
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/03/hilariously-funny-satire-on-the-iran-vs-judeo-satan-war-ii-from-my-chinese-wechat-forum-in-english-why-would-we-take-out-our-best-guy-radio-sinoland-260403/
2026/4/3
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260403
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/03/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260403/
2026/4/4
I learned much from a conversation with a former successful Chinese engineer turned taxi driver. It reveals much about the world’s Generations Y & Z. Radio Sinoland 260404
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/04/i-learned-much-from-a-conversation-with-a-former-successful-chinese-engineer-turned-taxi-driver-it-reveals-much-about-the-worlds-generations-y-z-radio-sinoland-260404/
2026/4/4
China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 23-31 March: Chet Ozmun, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua, plus Sino-culture, Iran-Judeo-Satan War II & global geopolitics. OH YEAH! This 2nd week of Spring Equinox in Year of the Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/04/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-23-31-march-chet-ozmun-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-plus-sino-culture-iran-jude/
2026/4/5
China rejects “G2” major power global governance with JewSA. For very good reasons. Radio Sinoland 260405
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/05/china-rejects-g2-major-power-global-governance-with-jewsa-for-very-good-reasons-radio-sinoland-260405/
2026/4/6
70 years ago, Mao Zedong predicted China would overtake JewSA in 50-75 years. He was right! 1-minute video clip. Radio Sinoland 260406
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/06/70-years-ago-mao-zedong-predicted-china-would-overtake-jewsa-in-50-75-years-he-was-right-1-minute-video-clip-radio-sinoland-260406/
2026/4/6
Chinese tires cost half as much as Western brands and outperform them for safety. Radio Sinoland 260406
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/06/chinese-tires-cost-half-as-much-as-western-brands-and-outperform-them-for-safety-radio-sinoland-260406/
2026/4/7
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260407
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/07/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260407/
2026/4/7
Are JewSA astronauts REALLY flying to the Moon right now - for the first time? We’ve been lied to so much and now with AI, we may never know? Moon Hoax Library has several new media! Radio Sinoland 260407
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/07/are-jewsa-astronauts-really-flying-to-the-moon-right-now-for-the-first-time-weve-been-lied-to-so-much-and-now-with-ai-we-may-never-know-moon-hoax-library-has-several-new-media-radio-sinoland-2/