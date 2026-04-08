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China Writers are your key to understanding reality hidden by the Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine

2026/4/1

China Writers Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown share another brief email exchange: expat misfits and Chinese who have abandoned their motherland. Radio Sinoland 260401

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/01/china-writers-eric-arnow-and-jeff-j-brown-share-another-brief-email-exchange-expat-misfits-and-chinese-who-have-abandoned-their-motherland-radio-sinoland-260401/

2026/4/1

Microsoft has deplatformed me! I’ve lost email, Word, Excel and Powerpoint. My new email: jjbzaibeijing@gmail.com

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/01/microsoft-has-deplatformed-me-ive-lost-email-word-excel-and-powerpoint-my-new-email-jjbzaibeijinggmail-com/

2026/4/2

A double shot of Godfree, 1 of 2. China as Global Leader: How the Iran War, Strait of Hormuz and Palestine Shifted Power from West to East. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260402

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/02/a-double-shot-of-godfree-1-of-2-china-as-global-leader-how-the-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-and-palestine-shifted-power-from-west-to-east-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026/4/2

A double shot of Godfree, 2 of 2. ‘To Rebel is Justified’ Until It Isn’t: Joan Robinson in the Cultural Revolution, October 1968. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260402

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/02/a-double-shot-of-godfree-2-of-2-to-rebel-is-justified-until-it-isnt-joan-robinson-in-the-cultural-revolution-october-1968-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026/4/3

Hilariously funny satire on the Iran vs. Judeo-Satan War II, from my Chinese WeChat Forum. It’s in English: “Why Would We Take Out Our Best Guy?” Radio Sinoland 260403

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/03/hilariously-funny-satire-on-the-iran-vs-judeo-satan-war-ii-from-my-chinese-wechat-forum-in-english-why-would-we-take-out-our-best-guy-radio-sinoland-260403/

2026/4/3

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260403

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/03/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260403/

2026/4/4

I learned much from a conversation with a former successful Chinese engineer turned taxi driver. It reveals much about the world’s Generations Y & Z. Radio Sinoland 260404

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/04/i-learned-much-from-a-conversation-with-a-former-successful-chinese-engineer-turned-taxi-driver-it-reveals-much-about-the-worlds-generations-y-z-radio-sinoland-260404/

2026/4/4

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 23-31 March: Chet Ozmun, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua, plus Sino-culture, Iran-Judeo-Satan War II & global geopolitics. OH YEAH! This 2nd week of Spring Equinox in Year of the Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/04/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-23-31-march-chet-ozmun-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-plus-sino-culture-iran-jude/

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2026/4/5

China rejects “G2” major power global governance with JewSA. For very good reasons. Radio Sinoland 260405

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/05/china-rejects-g2-major-power-global-governance-with-jewsa-for-very-good-reasons-radio-sinoland-260405/

2026/4/6

70 years ago, Mao Zedong predicted China would overtake JewSA in 50-75 years. He was right! 1-minute video clip. Radio Sinoland 260406

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/06/70-years-ago-mao-zedong-predicted-china-would-overtake-jewsa-in-50-75-years-he-was-right-1-minute-video-clip-radio-sinoland-260406/

2026/4/6

Chinese tires cost half as much as Western brands and outperform them for safety. Radio Sinoland 260406

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/06/chinese-tires-cost-half-as-much-as-western-brands-and-outperform-them-for-safety-radio-sinoland-260406/

2026/4/7

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260407

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/07/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260407/

2026/4/7

Are JewSA astronauts REALLY flying to the Moon right now - for the first time? We’ve been lied to so much and now with AI, we may never know? Moon Hoax Library has several new media! Radio Sinoland 260407

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/07/are-jewsa-astronauts-really-flying-to-the-moon-right-now-for-the-first-time-weve-been-lied-to-so-much-and-now-with-ai-we-may-never-know-moon-hoax-library-has-several-new-media-radio-sinoland-2/

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Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…