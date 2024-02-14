Hello everyone,
This is something VERY special. In my nearly 40 years as a foreign correspondent and then analyst, all over the planet, I have hardly been more touched, and emotionally involved, than during this vertiginous trip, meeting the people in the front line in Donbass nearly 10 years after Maidan, and 2 years after the start of the SMO.
To sum it all up: the rich black soil of Donetsk is where the “rules-based international order” came to die.
All the best to all of you, Pepe
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/pepe-escobar-life-during-wartime--on-the-road-in-donbass-1116752456.html
