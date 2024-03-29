China Writers' Group is on the march! Two from Eric Arnow and one each by Gerald Therrien and Ramim Mazaheri. Plus, a hilarious clip about what else? TikTok!
Four Stories Tie the Decline of the West Together: Russian election, Niger declares US forces illegal, India wants reform of UNSC, Medvedev warns France
https://ericarnow.substack.com/p/four-stories-tie-the-decline-of-the/
5 Big Victories: Vladimir Putin Wins Landslide Election
https://bumblebuddhist.com/vladimir-putin-wins-landslide-election/
TikTok send-up
https://rumble.com/v4ktoxr-how-chinas-socialism-with-chinese-characteristics-beats-uss-capitalism.html
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.