Too Often, Google Fails Badly as a Search Engine

All Too Often, Google Fails Badly. Why? All too often, a search in Google fails badly because it omits inconvenient information, that’s why. And it’s why you must question everything. Let me explain. Since the coming of the ‘information messiah’, Google, the very notion of seeking information, or even ‘the Truth’, has become immortalized as the new verbal…