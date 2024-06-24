Through A Glass Darkly

The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon

Before we discuss the role of Giuseppe Mazzini in creating the Sicilian Mafia which will be published next week, it is essential that we first have some orientation in our understanding of the French Revolution as what could have been a true liberation of the French people from tyrannical rulers and how it was sabotaged, namely by the Jacobin terrorists, a network that would have its ties with the Knights of Malta and Malta Freemasonry, and how this Jacobin cause was used throughout the 19th century to in fact undo any genuine movement towards true republicanism, liberty and unification, as in the fight for the unification of Italy that Mazzini supposedly fought so hard to bring about…