Pictured: how we make friends in China. 1) Show an interest in what Chinese are doing, 2) engage them in conversation (yes, Mandarin helps), 3) they will ask to take photos together, or we ask to do the same, 4) we connect with them via WeChat to have the photos reciprocally sent, 5) over the ensuing months, we stay in touch via WeChat, 6) when we go back to their city/place, we will have a great time together! Notice these lovely, card-playing ladies in Lianzhou, Guangdong (广东连州) like to dress alike. Not uniforms, Chinese simply feel good about a sense of togetherness. The guy between Evelyne and me in the photo? Unrelated. Just wanted to be in the pic. After, he insisted that the three of us get our picture taken too! Jeff - on the streets with the Chinese people.

Share

Amarynth Flower x2

Latin America and Peru

President Ibrahim Raisi – We have to face it – Global South

Jeff J. Brown: extremely important triple-guest submission

Putin and Xi say goodbye to the West and shout WELCOME to Eurasia and humanity's Global Majority. 500 years of imperial-colonial rape and plunder and coming to an end!

Refer a friend

Gerald Therrien

Leave a comment

Matt Ehret