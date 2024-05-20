China Writers' Group Amarynth x2, Jeff with a super important triple-guest submission, along with Gerald and Matt, to start your week.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Pictured: how we make friends in China. 1) Show an interest in what Chinese are doing, 2) engage them in conversation (yes, Mandarin helps), 3) they will ask to take photos together, or we ask to do the same, 4) we connect with them via WeChat to have the photos reciprocally sent, 5) over the ensuing months, we stay in touch via WeChat, 6) when we go back to their city/place, we will have a great time together! Notice these lovely, card-playing ladies in Lianzhou, Guangdong (广东连州) like to dress alike. Not uniforms, Chinese simply feel good about a sense of togetherness. The guy between Evelyne and me in the photo? Unrelated. Just wanted to be in the pic. After, he insisted that the three of us get our picture taken too! Jeff - on the streets with the Chinese people.