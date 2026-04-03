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China Writers are your key to understanding reality hidden by the Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine

2026/3/23

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 29 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st Spring Equinox Week in Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/23/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-29-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-spring-equinox-week-in-chinese-year-of-the-male-red/

2026/3/23

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-22 March: Chet Ozmun, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar, Peter Koenig & Wei Ling Chua, plus Sino-culture, Iran-Judeo-Satan War II & translated Chinese articles. HOT DOG! This 1st week of Spring Equinox in Year of the Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/23/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-22-march-chet-ozmun-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-pepe-escobar-peter-koenig-wei-ling-chua-plus-sino-cult/

2026/3/24

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Will China’s New 1nm Chip Change How Chips Work? Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260324

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/24/china-writer-godfree-roberts-will-chinas-new-1nm-chip-change-how-chips-work-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-26/

2026/3/24

While the Judeo-Talmud-Tanakhs are destroying the world, Xi Jinping give humanity reason for hope! Radio Sinoland 260324

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/24/while-the-judeo-talmud-tanakhs-are-destroying-the-world-xi-jinping-give-humanity-reason-for-hope-radio-sinoland-260324/

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2026/3/25

While the Judeo-Talmud-Tanakhs make technology proprietary, Baba Beijing is offering to humanity quantum computing software for FREE! Radio Sinoland 260325

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/25/while-the-judeo-talmud-tanakhs-make-technology-proprietary-baba-beijing-is-offering-to-humanity-quantum-computing-software-for-free-radio-sinoland-260325/

2026/3/25

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260325

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/25/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260325/

Message Jeff J Brown

2026/3/26

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Shanghai Sweet Factory And The Cultural Revolution: Workers’ Self-Management In 1967! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260326

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/26/china-writer-godfree-roberts-shanghai-sweet-factory-and-the-cultural-revolution-workers-self-management-in-1967-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-m/

2026/3/26

Malaysia Becomes First Country To Declare US Trade Deal ‘Null And Void’ After Supreme Court Tariff Ruling – take that Judeo-Uncle Slaughter! Radio Sinoland 260326

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/26/malaysia-becomes-first-country-to-declare-us-trade-deal-null-and-void-after-supreme-court-tariff-ruling-take-that-judeo-uncle-slaughter-radio-sinoland-260326/

2026/3/27

China Writer Chet Ozmun just subtitled “PROJECT 596 Ep. 06 ENG SUBS (Chinese Historical Drama about Nukes)”. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260327

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/27/china-writer-chet-ozmun-just-subtitled-project-596-ep-06-eng-subs-chinese-historical-drama-about-nukes-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine/

2026/3/27

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260325

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/27/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260327/

Message Jeff J Brown

2026/3/28

1 of 2: A double shot of Pepe this 28th of March: Iran’s strategy of Attrition Warfare - China and Russia in the Mix! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/28/1-of-2-a-double-shot-of-pepe-this-28th-of-march-irans-strategy-of-attrition-warfare-china-and-russia-in-the-mix-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-pro/

2026/3/28

2 of 2: A double shot of Pepe this 10th day in the 2nd month of Chinese Red Fire Horse 2026: New World Busy Being Born While Old One is Busy Dying. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260328

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/28/2-of-2-a-double-shot-of-pepe-this-10th-day-in-the-2nd-month-of-chinese-red-fire-horse-2026-new-world-busy-being-born-while-old-one-is-busy-dying-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026/3/29

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260329

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/29/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260329/

2026/3/29

China Writer Godfree Roberts- Making Chinese Babies: Can Xi Stabilize The Population? Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260329

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/30/powerful-emotional-1-min-speech-by-a-hongkonger-in-defense-of-his-country-china-and-on-the-utter-hypocrisy-of-the-judeo-talmud-tanakh-west-radio-sinoland-260330/

2026/3/30

While the Judeo-Talmud-Tanakhs genocide millions of souls every year with forever wars, bioweapons, usury and sanctions, Mao Zedong’s 21st-century protégé, Xi Jinping outlines a shared future for mankind ‼️ Radio Sinoland 260330

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/30/while-the-judeo-talmud-tanakhs-genocide-millions-of-souls-every-year-with-forever-wars-bioweapons-usury-and-sanctions-xi-jinping-outlines-a-shared-future-for-mankind-%e2%80%bc%ef%b8%8f-radio-sinola/

2026/3/30

Powerful, emotional 1-min speech by a Hongkonger in defense of his country - China - and on the utter hypocrisy of the Judeo-Talmud-Tanakh West. Radio Sinoland 260330

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/30/powerful-emotional-1-min-speech-by-a-hongkonger-in-defense-of-his-country-china-and-on-the-utter-hypocrisy-of-the-judeo-talmud-tanakh-west-radio-sinoland-260330/

2026/3/31

Judeo-Talmud-Tanakhs have been committing genocidal sanctions against Cubans for 60 years. Chinese just sent them 60,000mt of rice for FREE! Satan vs. Confucius. Radio Sinoland 260331

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/31/judeo-talmud-tanakhs-have-been-committing-genocidal-sanctions-against-cubans-for-60-years-chinese-just-sent-them-60000mt-of-rice-for-free-satan-vs-confucius-radio-sinoland-260331/

2026/3/31

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260331

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/03/31/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260331/

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Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…