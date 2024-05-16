China Writers' Friday: Godfree Roberts, Dr. T.P. Wilkinson, Cynthia Chung and Jeff J. Brown
Four days in Hong Kong, eight in Shenzhen, another six hiking and exploring the wilds of Northern Guangdong Province. Now heading to Meizhou (梅州), global capital of the Hakka (客家) people. Jeff
Pictured above: a nursing mother cat savoring a brief repose, by taking advantage of an ice cream freezer, in hot, humid Shenzhen. It’s only May and gets steam-bath hot in July-August. I lived here for three years, 2016-2019, so can testify! Jeff