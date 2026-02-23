China Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Quan Le and Jeff J. Brown with a short, sweet thread: A chronicle of being wrong. From manufacturing to geopolitics: a litany of error + the spiritual side.
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Talmud-Tanakh Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
1-EYES WIDE SHUT : How the Cult planned everything - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/eyes-wide-shut-how-the-cult-planned-everything/
2-Anneke Lucas : the DARK TRUTH about WHY Epstein's friends will never be exposed - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/anneke-lucas-the-dark-truth-about-why-epsteins-friends-will-neved-be-exposed/
3-I watched 14 hours of Epstein videos. Here's what I saw : A 9 minutes long video featuring relevant highlights - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/i-watched-14-hours-of-epstein-videos-heres-what-i-saw-a-9-minutes-long-video-featuring-relevant-highlights/
4-WHY China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi's speech at the recent Munich Security Conference won over Europe - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-chinas-foreign-affairs-minister-wang-yis-speech-at-the-recent-munich-security-conference-won-over-europe/
5-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA is imploding - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-is-imploding/
6-Iran just unleashed Russia & China's World War III scenario - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-just-unleashed-russia-chinas-world-war-iii-scenario/
7-WE'RE IN THE MIDST OF A GLOBAL GAME RESET - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/were-in-the-midst-of-a-global-game-reset/
8-THE CHESSBOARD METAPHOR for the PRESENT TIMES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chessboard-metaphor/
9-Jeffrey Epstein (1953-August 10, 2019 ?) was (is ?) only one of the numerous PSDs at the service of the AZAEL kakistocratic oligarchs - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/jeffrey-epstein-1953-august-10-2019-was-is-only-one-of-the-numerous-psds-at-the-service-of-the-azael-kakistocratic-oligarchs/
10-The World just crossed a turning point : HOW CHINA WON - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-world-just-crossed-a-turning-point-how-china-won/