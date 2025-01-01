Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Patrice Greanville and Quan Le gather for a 2025 crystal ball discussion. Video, audio, transcript.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChina Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Patrice Greanville and Quan Le gather for a 2025 crystal ball discussion. Video, audio, transcript.China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownJan 01, 2025Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Patrice Greanville and Quan Le gather for a 2025 crystal ball discussion. Video, audio, transcript.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/02/china-writers-frans-vandenbosch-irene-eckert-jeff-j-brown-patrice-greanville-and-quan-le-gather-for-a-2025-crystal-ball-discussion-video-audio-transcript/Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Patrice Greanville and Quan Le gather for a 2025 crystal ball discussion. Video, audio, transcript.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare