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2026-06-08

NYC secret synagogue tunnel truth exposed by Russians: it connected to the nearby Children’s Jewish Museum! Ah, the Judeo-stench of pedophilia! Radio Sinoland 260608

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/08/nyc-secret-synagogue-tunnel-truth-exposed-by-russians-it-connected-to-the-nearby-childrens-jewish-museum-ah-the-psychopathic-judeo-stench-of-talmudic-pedophilia-sears-our-souls-radio-sinoland-26/

2026-06-08

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 6. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/08/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-6-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-06-08

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 June: Amarynth, Chua, Frans, Godfree, Jeff, Kwan & Mario: Tiananmen protests, Chinese children, cooking & calendars. 17 home runs! Celebrate 1st week of Grain in Ear this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/08/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-1-7-june-amarynth-chua-frans-godfree-jeff-kwan-mario-tiananmen-protests-chinese-children-cooking-calendars-17-home-runs-celebrate/

2026-06-08

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 25 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Grain in Ear, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/31/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-30-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-grain-fills-in-chinese-year-of-the-male-red/

2026-06-09

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260609

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/09/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260609/

2026-06-09

Eamon McKinney arrived to China the day Mao died in 1976. The people have been in his heart ever since. What a life story! Radio Sinoland 260609

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/09/eamon-mckinney-arrived-to-china-the-day-mao-died-in-1976-the-people-have-been-in-his-heart-ever-since-what-a-life-story-radio-sinoland-260609/

2026-06-10

Don’t believe the Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine vomit: Chinese and Russians are fused at the hip! The list of proof is long... Radio Sinoland 260610

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/10/dont-believe-the-judeo-big-lie-propaganda-machine-vomit-chinese-and-russians-are-fused-at-the-hip-the-list-of-proof-is-long-radio-sinoland-260610/

2026-06-10

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower: The Russia-China Strategic Partnership Deepens. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/10/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-the-russia-china-strategic-partnership-deepens-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-06-10

I’m boycotting the World Cup: Uncle Slaughter is banning team members, referees and fans‘ visas, frisking African players and FIFA is a splay-legged whore for Judeo-imperialism! Disgusting! Radio Sinoland 260610

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/10/im-boycotting-the-world-cup-uncle-slaughter-is-banning-team-members-referees-and-fans-visas-frisking-african-players-and-fifa-is-a-splay-legged-whore-for-judeo-imperialism-disgusting-r/

2026-06-12

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260611

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/12/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260611/

2026-06-12

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Five years of Yellowlion, a quinquennial to remember. A voice that China did not ask for, but earned. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/12/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-five-years-of-yellowlion-a-quinquennial-to-remember-a-voice-that-china-did-not-ask-for-but-earned-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-p/

2026-06-12

China Writer Mario Cavolo: How China Protects Individual Rights Better Than Any Country In the Supposed Democratic Free World. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/12/china-writer-mario-cavolo-how-china-protects-individual-rights-better-than-any-country-in-the-supposed-democratic-free-world-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propagand/

2026-06-13

Get a load of this amazing essay on Jews, by a Chinese philosopher (Swordsman) in my WeChat forum! He compares them to wartime Japanese collaborationists! OUCH! Translated into English. Radio Sinoland 260613

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/13/get-a-load-of-this-amazing-essay-on-jews-by-a-chinese-philosopher-swordsman-in-my-wechat-forum-he-compares-them-to-wartime-japanese-collaborationists-ouch-translated-into-english-radio-sinoland/

2026-06-13

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower: How China and Pakistan may deliver the real deal. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/13/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-how-china-and-pakistan-may-deliver-the-real-deal-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlin/

2026-06-13

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260613

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/13/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260613/

2026-06-14

China Writer Kwan Lee answers my question in reference to Trump: what does “Orange Pegs” mean? Now we all know! Radio Sinoland 260614

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/14/china-writer-kwan-lee-answers-my-question-in-reference-to-trump-what-does-orange-pegs-mean-now-we-all-know-radio-sinoland-260614/

2026-06-14

Important message for our Taiwanese friends: we have to leave the Island. 致台灣朋友們的重要留言：我們必須離開台灣。English/国语. Radio Sinoland 260614

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/14/important-message-for-our-taiwanese-friends-we-have-to-leave-the-island-%e8%87%b4%e5%8f%b0%e7%81%a3%e6%9c%8b%e5%8f%8b%e5%80%91%e7%9a%84%e9%87%8d%e8%a6%81%e7%95%99%e8%a8%80%ef%bc%9a%e6%88%91%e5%80%91/

2026-06-14

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 14 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Grain in Ear, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/14/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-14-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-grain-in-ear-this-chinese-year-of-the-male/

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Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…