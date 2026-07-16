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2026-07-08

China Writer Peter Koenig- China vs. United States: Two Historic Anniversaries, Two Different Destinations. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/08/china-writer-peter-koenig-china-vs-united-states-two-historic-anniversaries-two-different-destinations-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-07-08

It’s warming up! Next two weeks is China’s Slight Heat. All the ins and outs of Chinese culture, calendars and more, this Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Want to understand the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260707

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/08/its-warming-up-next-two-weeks-is-chinas-slight-heat-all-the-ins-and-outs-of-chinese-culture-calendars-and-more-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-read-thi/

2026-07-08

China Writers 1-7/7-Chua, Frank, Frans, Godfree, Jeff, Kwan, Mario, Patrice: Iran’s destruction of JewSA in West Asia, Noble Laozi and Samui Real talk. WAY! Celebrate 1st week of Slight Heat this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/08/china-writers-1-7-7-chua-frank-frans-godfree-jeff-kwan-mario-patrice-irans-destruction-of-jewsa-in-west-asia-noble-laozi-and-samui-real-talk-way-celebrate-1st-week-of-slight-heat-this-yea/

2026-07-09

China’s universities cut 12,000 obsolete degrees amid race to embrace AI era-the sweeping overhaul has affected over 30 per cent of China’s degree programs, with arts and languages ditched in favor of tech-focused fields! 9 articles for further study. Radio Sinoland 260709

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/09/chinas-universities-cut-12000-obsolete-degrees-amid-race-to-embrace-ai-era-the-sweeping-overhaul-has-affected-over-30-per-cent-of-chinas-degree-programs-with-arts-and-languages-ditched-in/

2026-07-09

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260709

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/09/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260709/

2026-07-10

65 years ago, China and DPRK signed a full mutual defense treaty to each fight for the other. It’s still going strong. Want to fight them both? Radio Sinoland 260710

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/10/65-years-ago-china-and-dprk-signed-a-full-mutual-defense-treaty-to-each-fight-for-the-other-its-still-going-strong-radio-sinoland-260710/

2026-07-10

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260710

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/10/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260710/

2026-07-10

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: My first glimpse of China and its natural beauty after retirement, by Chen Weihua. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/10/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-my-first-glimpse-of-china-and-its-natural-beauty-after-retirement-by-chen-weihua-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-he/

2026-07-11

Scores of Western scientists are dying/being killed young. Then, scores more are moving their work to China. What’s going on? Radio Sinoland 260714

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/14/scores-of-western-scientists-are-dying-being-killed-young-then-scores-more-are-moving-their-work-to-china-whats-going-on-radio-sinoland-260711/

2026-07-14

China Writer Patrice Greanville: Another Path to Fusion: Interview with China’s Hanhai Juneneng Founder Xiang Jiang. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/14/china-writer-patrice-greanville-another-path-to-fusion-interview-with-chinas-hanhai-juneneng-founder-xiang-jiang-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda/

2026-07-14

China Writer Amarynth Flower: A few Snippets from China. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/14/china-writer-amarynth-flower-a-few-snippets-from-china-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-07-14

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260714

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/14/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260714/

2026-07-15

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260715

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/15/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260715/

2026-07-15

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 18 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Slight Heat, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/15/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-18-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-slight-heat-this-chinese-year-of-the-male/

2026-07-15

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Ranked-The 10 Countries That Control Global Trade. You know who #1 is and it’s not even close. With my comments and a great graphic to tell the story! Radio Sinoland 260715

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/15/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-ranked-the-10-countries-that-control-global-trade-you-know-who-1-is-and-its-not-even-close-with-a-great-graphic-to-tell-the-story-radio-sinoland-260715/

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