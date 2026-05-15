Enjoy and learn from the most unique, informed, China-focused collective of writers and researchers on the Internet!

2026-05-08

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 May: Amarynth Flower, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua: Chinese calendars+4k y.o. travel to America, revolutionary history, on Sputnik News, Taiwan+translated article. YAHOO! This 1st week of Summer in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/08/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-1-7-may-amarynth-flower-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-chinese-calendars4k-y-o-travel-to-america-re/

2026-05-08

China Writers Amarynth Flower and Wei Ling Chua share history-changing news: Baba Beijing says “Fugg U!” to Western sanctions compliance! Learn the real stories behind Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/08/china-writers-amarynth-flower-and-wei-ling-chua-share-history-changing-news-baba-beijing-says-fugg-u-to-western-sanctions-compliance-learn-the-real-stories-behind-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie/

2026-05-09

Baba Beijing exposes anti-China forces (aka Judeo-West) concocting Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s “give up trying”, “don’t do your job” and “lying flat” among Chinese youth! My intro with graph. Radio Sinoland 260509

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/09/baba-beijing-exposes-anti-china-forces-aka-judeo-west-concocting-big-lie-propaganda-machines-give-up-trying-dont-do-your-job-and-lying-flat-among-chinese-youth-my-intro-with/

2026-05-09

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower- Trump Goes to China, But Iran Holds All the Cards! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/09/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-trump-goes-to-china-but-iran-holds-all-the-cards-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headli/

2026-05-10

Join Evelyne and me for a Mother’s Day calligraphy class, learning oracle-bone characters that trace a woman’s life. Seven images fully explained and translated. STUPENDOUSLY FASCINATING! Radio Sinoland 260510

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/10/join-evelyne-and-me-for-a-mothers-day-calligraphy-class-learning-oracle-bone-characters-that-trace-a-womans-life-stupendously-fascinating-radio-sinoland-260510/

2026-05-10

You think Chinese are rigid and conformist? WRONG! Another outstanding translated article, where a young writer remonstrates a famous philosopher. She is a pit bull! Radio Sinoland 260510

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/10/you-think-chinese-are-rigid-and-conformist-wrong-another-outstanding-translated-article-where-a-young-writer-remonstrates-a-famous-philosopher-she-is-a-pit-bull-radio-sinoland-260510/

2026-05-11

Very short email thread with colleagues about Trump’s megalomania, narcissism and Judaism. Radio Sinoland 260511

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/11/very-short-email-thread-with-colleagues-about-trumps-megalomania-narcissism-and-judaism-radio-sinoland-260511/

2026-05-11

22nd-century Chinese have developed Avatar-movie glowing plants that can replace electric lights! With short video. Just go and see China for yourself... Radio Sinoland 260511

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/11/22nd-century-chinese-have-developed-avatar-movie-glowing-plants-that-can-replace-electric-lights-just-go-and-see-china-for-yourself-radio-sinoland-260511/

2026-05-12

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260512

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/12/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260512/

2026-05-12

Taiwan and Fujian Provinces have been married at the hip, going back many centuries. Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party’s denial is endangering all of humanity. Radio Sinoland 260512

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/12/taiwan-and-fujian-provinces-have-been-married-at-the-hip-going-back-many-centuries-taiwanese-democratic-progressive-partys-denial-is-endangering-all-of-humanity-radio-sinoland-260512/

Share

2026-05-13

Did you celebrate International Nurses’ Day? Sinoland did. Chinese nurses R-O-C-K! It’s called social solidarity. Paraphrasing Mao: Nurses of the World Unite! Radio Sinoland 260512

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/13/did-you-celebrate-internatinional-nurses-day-sinoland-did-chinese-nurses-r-o-c-k-its-called-social-solidarity-paraphrasing-mao-nurses-of-the-world-unite-radio-sinoland-260512/

2026-05-13

Stanley Kubrick was up to his yarbles in filming the (first) fake Apollo Moon Landing + Artemis faked too! New media added to the already largest collection of videos, photos, articles and books on the web. Study and weep. Radio Sinoland 260512

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/17/stanley-kubrick-was-up-to-his-yarbles-in-filming-the-first-fake-apollo-moon-landing-artemis-faked-too-new-media-added-to-the-already-largest-collection-of-videos-photos-articles-and-books-on-th/

2026-05-14

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260514

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/14/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260514/

2026-05-14

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Kwan Lee- the most dynamic and creative RICh triangle FOR EURASIAN INTEGRATION : Russia-Iran-China! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/14/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-kwan-lee-the-most-dynamic-and-creative-rich-triangle-for-eurasian-integration-russia-iran-china-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-b/

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…