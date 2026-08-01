China Writers 24-31/7-Chua, Cynthia C., Jeff, Kwan, Magnus, Patrice: Sino-calendars, billionaires targeted, Satanic Harvard, Mabubani speech & global tech sharing. OH YEAH!
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
24/Jul/2026
China Writers 16-23/7-Chua, Evelyne & guests, Godfree (RIP), Jeff, Kwan, Patrice: Mao the writer, Judeo-Taiwan, Sino-AI & global bridges. YAHOO! Celebrate the 1st week of Big Heat this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/24/china-writers-16-23-7-chua-evelyne-guests-godfree-rip-jeff-kwan-patrice-mao-the-writer-judeo-taiwan-sino-ai-global-bridges-yahoo-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-big-heat-this-year-of-the-red/
24/Jul/2026
Man, it’s hot in da house! Next two weeks is China’s Great Heat. All the ins and outs of Chinese culture, calendars and more, this Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Want to understand the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260724
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/24/man-its-hot-in-da-house-next-two-weeks-is-chinas-great-heat-all-the-ins-and-outs-of-chinese-culture-calendars-and-more-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people/
25/Jul/2026
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260725
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/25/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260725/
25/Jul/2026
China Writer Magnus Kjaergaard’s poem to deceased China Writer Godfree Roberts: “Tajallī”. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/25/china-writer-magnus-kjaergaards-poem-to-deceased-china-writer-godfree-roberts-tajalli-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
26/Jul/2026
Encomium to a great friend: Godfree Roberts (1940-2026). Radio Sinoland 260726
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/26/encomium-to-a-great-friend-godfree-roberts-1940-2026-radio-sinoland-260726/
26/Jul/2026
China Writer Cynthia Chung- Guanzi 管子: An Introduction of 3000 Years of Chinese Economic Thought. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/26/china-writer-cynthia-chung-guanzi-%e7%ae%a1%e5%ad%90-an-introduction-of-3000-years-of-chinese-economic-thought-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-mach/
27/Jul/2026
China Writer Wei Ling Chua- Charging Ahead: China’s Graphene Battery Breakthrough Is a Wake-Up Call for the West - Advanced Carbons Council. Goodbye lithium? With my background comments. Radio Sinoland 260727
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/27/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-charging-ahead-chinas-graphene-battery-breakthrough-is-a-wake-up-call-for-the-west-advanced-carbons-council-goodbye-lithium-with-my-background-comments-radio-sinola/
27/Jul/2026
China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 22 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Great Heat, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/27/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-22-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-great-heat-this-chinese-year-of-the-male-r/
28/Jul/2026
China Writer Wei Ling Chua- Great speech by Prof Kishore Mabubani (former Singapore UN Ambassador), pulling no punches in front of a Judeo-Western audience. But, he got some things wrong. I set the record straight. Radio Sinoland 260728
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/28/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-great-speech-by-prof-kishore-mabubani-former-singapore-un-ambassador-pulling-no-punches-in-front-of-a-judeo-western-audience-but-he-got-some-things-wrong-i-set-the-re/
28/Jul/2026
Chinese mathematicians win Fields Award - first time ever + Yankees think Sino-AI is better than Uncle Slaughter’s = beginning of the end of Wall Street’s fake AI bubble. With my smoking comments. Radio Sinoland 260728
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/28/chinese-mathematicians-win-fields-award-first-time-ever-yankees-think-sino-ai-is-better-than-uncle-slaughters-beginning-of-the-end-of-wall-streets-fake-ai-bubble-with-my-smoking-comments-r/
29/Jul/2026
OMG! Satanic, Judeo-Wokeist Harvard unseated as best research institution. China dominates 9 of Top Global 10, 16 of Top 20! With my kick-to-the-groin comments. Talmud-Tanakh West is crashing! Radio Sinoland 260727
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/29/omg-satanic-judeo-wokeist-harvard-unseated-as-best-research-institution-china-dominates-9-of-top-global-10-16-of-top-20-with-my-kick-to-the-groin-comments-talmud-tanakh-west-is-crashing-radio-s/
29/Jul/2026
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260729
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/29/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260729/
30/Jul/2026
China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Ancient West vs “How Ancient Chinese Navy Kept Millions of Gallons of Water Fresh Without Chemicals”. With my comment. Radio Sinoland 260730
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/30/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-ancient-west-vs-how-ancient-chinese-navy-kept-millions-of-gallons-of-water-fresh-without-chemicals-with-my-comment-radio-sinoland-260730/
30/Jul/2026
China’s ‘next new three’ (AI, robotics & pharma) creates open platform for global innovation and is destroying Judeo-West’s rentier model of imperialist-capitalism. The latter is totally fugged. YAHOO! Radio Sinoland 260730
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/30/chinas-next-new-three-ai-robotics-pharma-creates-an-open-platform-for-global-innovation-and-is-destroying-judeo-wests-rentier-model-of-imperialist-capitalism-the-lat/
31/Jul/2026
Baba Beijing is going after billionaires’ offshore trusts! In Judeo-West, all elites have them and control their governments like hapless whores. China NOT! Radio Sinoland 260731
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/31/baba-beijing-is-going-after-billionaire-offshore-trusts-in-judeo-west-all-elites-have-them-and-control-their-governments-like-hapless-whores-china-not-radio-sinoland-260731/
31/Jul/2026
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260731
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/31/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260731/