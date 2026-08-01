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24/Jul/2026

China Writers 16-23/7-Chua, Evelyne & guests, Godfree (RIP), Jeff, Kwan, Patrice: Mao the writer, Judeo-Taiwan, Sino-AI & global bridges. YAHOO! Celebrate the 1st week of Big Heat this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/24/china-writers-16-23-7-chua-evelyne-guests-godfree-rip-jeff-kwan-patrice-mao-the-writer-judeo-taiwan-sino-ai-global-bridges-yahoo-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-big-heat-this-year-of-the-red/

24/Jul/2026

Man, it’s hot in da house! Next two weeks is China’s Great Heat. All the ins and outs of Chinese culture, calendars and more, this Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Want to understand the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260724

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/24/man-its-hot-in-da-house-next-two-weeks-is-chinas-great-heat-all-the-ins-and-outs-of-chinese-culture-calendars-and-more-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people/

25/Jul/2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260725

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/25/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260725/

25/Jul/2026

China Writer Magnus Kjaergaard’s poem to deceased China Writer Godfree Roberts: “Tajallī”. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/25/china-writer-magnus-kjaergaards-poem-to-deceased-china-writer-godfree-roberts-tajalli-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

26/Jul/2026

Encomium to a great friend: Godfree Roberts (1940-2026). Radio Sinoland 260726

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/26/encomium-to-a-great-friend-godfree-roberts-1940-2026-radio-sinoland-260726/

26/Jul/2026

China Writer Cynthia Chung- Guanzi 管子: An Introduction of 3000 Years of Chinese Economic Thought. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/26/china-writer-cynthia-chung-guanzi-%e7%ae%a1%e5%ad%90-an-introduction-of-3000-years-of-chinese-economic-thought-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-mach/

27/Jul/2026

China Writer Wei Ling Chua- Charging Ahead: China’s Graphene Battery Breakthrough Is a Wake-Up Call for the West - Advanced Carbons Council. Goodbye lithium? With my background comments. Radio Sinoland 260727

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/27/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-charging-ahead-chinas-graphene-battery-breakthrough-is-a-wake-up-call-for-the-west-advanced-carbons-council-goodbye-lithium-with-my-background-comments-radio-sinola/

27/Jul/2026

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 22 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Great Heat, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/27/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-22-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-great-heat-this-chinese-year-of-the-male-r/

28/Jul/2026

China Writer Wei Ling Chua- Great speech by Prof Kishore Mabubani (former Singapore UN Ambassador), pulling no punches in front of a Judeo-Western audience. But, he got some things wrong. I set the record straight. Radio Sinoland 260728

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/28/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-great-speech-by-prof-kishore-mabubani-former-singapore-un-ambassador-pulling-no-punches-in-front-of-a-judeo-western-audience-but-he-got-some-things-wrong-i-set-the-re/

28/Jul/2026

Chinese mathematicians win Fields Award - first time ever + Yankees think Sino-AI is better than Uncle Slaughter’s = beginning of the end of Wall Street’s fake AI bubble. With my smoking comments. Radio Sinoland 260728

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/28/chinese-mathematicians-win-fields-award-first-time-ever-yankees-think-sino-ai-is-better-than-uncle-slaughters-beginning-of-the-end-of-wall-streets-fake-ai-bubble-with-my-smoking-comments-r/

29/Jul/2026

OMG! Satanic, Judeo-Wokeist Harvard unseated as best research institution. China dominates 9 of Top Global 10, 16 of Top 20! With my kick-to-the-groin comments. Talmud-Tanakh West is crashing! Radio Sinoland 260727

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/29/omg-satanic-judeo-wokeist-harvard-unseated-as-best-research-institution-china-dominates-9-of-top-global-10-16-of-top-20-with-my-kick-to-the-groin-comments-talmud-tanakh-west-is-crashing-radio-s/

29/Jul/2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260729

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/29/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260729/

30/Jul/2026

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Ancient West vs “How Ancient Chinese Navy Kept Millions of Gallons of Water Fresh Without Chemicals”. With my comment. Radio Sinoland 260730

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/30/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-ancient-west-vs-how-ancient-chinese-navy-kept-millions-of-gallons-of-water-fresh-without-chemicals-with-my-comment-radio-sinoland-260730/

30/Jul/2026

China’s ‘next new three’ (AI, robotics & pharma) creates open platform for global innovation and is destroying Judeo-West’s rentier model of imperialist-capitalism. The latter is totally fugged. YAHOO! Radio Sinoland 260730

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/30/chinas-next-new-three-ai-robotics-pharma-creates-an-open-platform-for-global-innovation-and-is-destroying-judeo-wests-rentier-model-of-imperialist-capitalism-the-lat/

31/Jul/2026

Baba Beijing is going after billionaires’ offshore trusts! In Judeo-West, all elites have them and control their governments like hapless whores. China NOT! Radio Sinoland 260731

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/31/baba-beijing-is-going-after-billionaire-offshore-trusts-in-judeo-west-all-elites-have-them-and-control-their-governments-like-hapless-whores-china-not-radio-sinoland-260731/

31/Jul/2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260731

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/31/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260731/

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