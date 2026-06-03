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2026-05-24

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-23 May: Amarynth Flower, Frans Vandenbosch, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar & Peter Koenig: hope for Taiwan, Kabuki Xi-Trump Summit, Chinese calendars, Jews in Asia and Sputnik News. ROCK ON! This 1st week of Grain Fills in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/24/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-23-may-amarynth-flower-frans-vandenbosch-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-pepe-escobar-peter-koenig-hope-fo/

2026-05-24

China Writer Pepe Escobar is on fire! It’s a Pepe Fest: five - count’em - FIVE video shows for your viewing pleasure. Learn the real stories behind Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/24/china-writer-pepe-escobar-is-on-fire-its-a-pepe-fest-five-countem-five-video-shows-for-your-viewing-pleasure-learn-the-real-stories-behind-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-ma/

2026-05-24

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you eight articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Grain Fills in Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/24/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-eight-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-grain-fills-in-chinese-year-of-the-male/

2026-05-25

China Writer Cynthia Chung: The Real Global Agenda Pushing for War with China. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/25/china-writer-cynthia-chung-the-real-global-agenda-pushing-for-war-with-china-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-25

This Year of the Fire Horse 2026, May 21 starts “Grain Fills” for two weeks. Want to learn about the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260525

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/25/this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-may-21-starts-grain-fills-for-two-weeks-want-to-learn-about-the-chinese-people-read-this-short-article-with-tons-of-fascinating-further-reading-radio-sinoland/

2026-05-25

China Writer Mario Cavolo- Special Report on Taiwan: The same old lies mislead… Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/25/china-writer-mario-cavolo-special-report-on-taiwan-the-same-old-lies-mislead-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-26

China Writer Chet Ozmun- Was China’s First Nuclear Bomb Calculated with an Abacus? Translated from the Science and Technology Daily Aug 26th, 2021. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/26/china-writer-chet-ozmun-was-chinas-first-nuclear-bomb-calculated-with-an-abacus-translated-from-the-science-and-technology-daily-aug-26th-2021-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wes/

2026-05-26

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260526

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/26/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260526/

2026-05-27

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 4. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/26/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-4-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-27

Chinese celebrate Chinese Tourism Day, 19 May, by spending billions on international and domestic travel. Global industry would be dead without their deep Sino-pockets! Radio Sinoland 260527

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/27/chinese-celebrate-chinese-tourism-day-19-may-while-spending-billions-on-international-and-domestic-travel-global-industry-would-be-dead-without-their-deep-sino-pockets-radio-sinoland-260527/

2026-05-27

China Writer Eric Arnow: Collective Karma and the Decline of the West. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/27/china-writer-eric-arnow-collective-karma-and-the-decline-of-the-west-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-28

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: When US started a Trade War, the low quality brainless leadership often ignored the reality that tens of thousands of US companies are making hundreds of billions of dollars each year inside the Chinese consumer market alone. With my real-life China comments. Radio Sinoland 260528

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/28/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-when-us-started-a-trade-war-the-low-quality-brainless-leadership-often-ignored-the-reality-that-tens-of-thousands-of-us-companies-are-making-hundreds-of-billions-of/

2026-05-28

China Writer Godfree Roberts- Why Must Americans Fly to China for Cutting-Edge Cancer Care? Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/28/china-writer-godfree-roberts-why-must-americans-fly-to-china-for-cutting-edge-cancer-care-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-29

China Writer Mario Cavolo: Millions of Cameras, God & Santa Claus...? What do they have in common and how Chinese society shows us it’s a very good thing. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/29/china-writer-mario-cavolo-millions-of-cameras-god-santa-claus-what-do-they-have-in-common-and-how-chinese-society-shows-us-its-a-very-good-thing-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tan/

2026-05-29

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower: The Russia-China spaceship rushes towards Planet Multipolar. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/29/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-the-russia-china-spaceship-rushes-towards-planet-multipolar-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-mach/

2026-05-30

China Writer Chet Ozmun- KONG QINGDONG ON PARENTING: One of China’s most controversial academics shares his thoughts on raising a son. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/30/china-writer-chet-ozmun-kong-qingdong-on-parenting-one-of-chinas-most-controversial-academics-shares-his-thoughts-on-raising-a-son-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie/

2026-05-30

China Writer Pepe Escobar with a double shot for China Writers Amarynth Flower & Kwan Lee! Russia, China and Iran vs. Uncle Slaughter! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/30/china-writer-pepe-escobar-with-a-double-shot-for-china-writers-amarynth-flower-kwan-lee-russia-china-and-iran-vs-uncle-slaughter-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-bi/

2026-05-31

China Writer Cynthia Chung- China’s counter-sanctions shield: How Beijing is turning the Iran war into a petroyuan test Washington’s sanctions weapon is meeting a market too large to isolate – and a legal order Beijing now appears willing to enforce. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/31/china-writer-cynthia-chung-chinas-counter-sanctions-shield-how-beijing-is-turning-the-iran-war-into-a-petroyuan-test-washingtons-sanctions-weapon-is-meeting-a-market-too-large-to-i/

2026-05-31

Jeff J. Brown’s many libraries and catalogues EXPANDED and they R-O-C-K with all of humanity - past, present & future! Radio Sinoland 260531

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/31/jeff-j-browns-many-libraries-and-catalogues-expanded-and-they-r-o-c-k-with-all-of-humanity-past-present-future-our-pale-blue-dots-story-all-on-one-page-radio-sinoland-260531/

2026-05-31

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 30 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Grain Fills in Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/31/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-30-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-grain-fills-in-chinese-year-of-the-male-red/

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…