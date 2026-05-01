This year, Grain Rain is from 20 April - 4 May, Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

Enjoy and learn from the best China-focused writers and researchers on the internet!

2026-04-23

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260423

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/23/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260423/

2026-04-23

Chinese are the most ecological, environmental, “green” people on Earth. Here’s proof: 12 articles, 2026-2018, each with 5-point summaries for your tired eyes! Radio Sinoland 260423

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/23/chinese-are-the-most-ecological-environmental-green-people-on-earth-heres-proof-12-articles-2026-2018-each-with-5-point-summaries-for-your-tired-eyes-radio-sinoland-260423/

2026-04-24

Chinese are recovering 10s of 1,000s of old mines, transforming them into productive land/projects for the people! Meanwhile, in West Virginia, USA & elsewhere? With eyelash-burning commentary. Radio Sinoland 260424

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/24/chinese-are-recovering-10s-of-1000s-of-old-mines-transforming-them-into-productive-land-projects-for-the-people-meanwhile-in-west-virginia-elsewhere-with-eyelash-burning-commentary-radio-sinol/

2026-04-25

Chinese are already planning on traveling across our Solar System! Program named after Ming Dynasty’s 1634AD “Guide to the Galaxy” book! They will succeed. Radio Sinoland 260425

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/25/chinese-are-already-planning-on-traveling-across-our-solar-system-program-named-after-ming-dynastys-1634ad-guide-to-the-galaxy-book-they-will-succeed-radio-sinoland-260425/

2026-04-25

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260425

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/26/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260425/

2026-04-25

China Writer Pepe Escobar: China Blockades the American Blockade of Iran. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260425

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/25/china-writer-pepe-escobar-china-blockades-the-american-blockade-of-iran-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260425/

2026-04-26

Chinese democracy lets citizens and foreigners comment and make recommendations on all pending laws. New proposed financial law up for review and comments. With eyebrow-singing commentary. Radio Sinoland 260426

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/26/chinese-democracy-lets-citizens-and-foreigners-comment-and-make-recommendations-on-all-pending-laws-new-proposed-financial-law-up-for-review-and-comments-with-eyebrow-singing-commentary-radio-sinol/

2026-04-27

China is the world’s leader in AI patents and publications. Microsoft, Apple, Google and Meta are getting smoked and Wall Street will soon implode. With blistering commentary. Radio Sinoland 260427

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/27/china-is-the-worlds-leader-in-ai-patents-and-publications-microsoft-apple-google-and-meta-are-getting-smoked-and-wall-street-will-soon-implode-with-blistering-commentary-radio-sinoland-260422/

2026-04-27

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260427

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/27/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260427/

2026-04-28

China Writer Pepe Escobar: the complex geopolitics of the US-Israeli war on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260428

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/28/china-writer-pepe-escobar-the-complex-geopolitics-of-the-us-israeli-war-on-iran-seek-truth-from-facts-foundation-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-m/

2026-04-28

He was arrested in JewSA for giving away food to homeless Americans. Young man is from China Sichuan province. Shameful Judeo-West Talmud-Tanakh psychopathy. Radio Sinoland 260428

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/28/he-was-arrested-in-jewsa-for-giving-away-food-to-homeless-americans-young-man-is-from-china-sichuan-province-shameful-judeo-west-talmud-tanakh-psychopathy-radio-sinoland-260428/

2026-04-29

China Writer China Writer Peter Koenig: Iran – Predictable Breakdown of Negotiations – Grim Consequences. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260429

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/29/china-writer-china-writer-peter-koenig-iran-predictable-breakdown-of-negotiations-grim-consequences-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaga/

2026-04-29

China Writer Peter Man enthralls us with his nostalgia for the 1958 cowboy movie, “The Big Country” and what it means in today’s world. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260429

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/29/china-writer-peter-man-enthralls-us-with-his-nostalgia-for-the-1958-cowboy-movie-the-big-country-and-what-it-means-in-todays-world-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026-04-29

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-22 April: Chet Ozmun, Eric Arnow, Frans Vandenbosch, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua + Iran-Judeo-Satan War II, JewSA & green-, super-tech-, clean government-Chinese. OMG! This 1st week of Grain Rain in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/29/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-22-april-chet-ozmun-eric-arnow-frans-vandenbosch-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-iran-judeo-satan-war-ii-jewsa/

2026-04-30

China Writer China Writer T.P. Wilkinson cuts loose with a terrific short essay: The “West’s” long-term strategic action. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260430

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/30/china-writer-china-writer-t-p-wilkinson-cuts-loose-with-a-terrific-short-essay-the-wests-long-term-strategic-action-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026-04-30

Critical background review and update on very important, recent happenings between Mainland China and Taiwan Island ‼️ Will there be an Asian World War III? With frank talk for our Taiwanese friends. Radio Sinoland 260430

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/30/critical-background-review-and-update-on-very-important-recent-happenings-between-mainland-china-and-taiwan-island-%e2%80%bc%ef%b8%8f-with-frank-talk-for-our-taiwanese-friends-radio-sinoland-260430/

2026-04-30

Today makes my 6th cycle through the Chinese Zodiac. Please consider funding a gift for my 72nd birthday! Thank you if you will...

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/30/today-makes-my-6th-cycle-through-the-chinese-zodiac-please-consider-funding-a-gift-for-my-72nd-birthday-thank-you-if-you-will/

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