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2026-06-22

Get a load of this amazing essay on East vs. West, by a Chinese philosopher (Swordsman) in my WeChat forum! For non-Chinese, he pulls no punches! Translated into English. Radio Sinoland 260622

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/22/get-a-load-of-this-amazing-essay-on-east-vs-west-by-a-chinese-philosopher-swordsman-in-my-wechat-forum-ouch-translated-into-english-radio-sinoland-260622/

2026-06-22

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-21 June: Chua, Jeff, Kwan, Patrice, Peter M.: World Cup boycott, Sino-football, Moon robots, Sputnik News, calendar fun & translated essay. HOLY MOLY! Celebrate 1st week of Summer Solstice this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/22/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-21-june-chua-jeff-kwan-patrice-peter-m-world-cup-boycott-sino-football-moon-robots-sputnik-news-calendar-fun-translated-essay-ho/

2026-06-22

Rare short clip of Mao Zedong honoring children! Great follow-up to my June 1 Children’s Day post. Xi and all Chinese leaders emulate Mao. It’s the secret to their success! Radio Sinoland 260622

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/22/rare-short-clip-of-mao-zedong-honoring-children-great-follow-up-to-my-june-1-childrens-day-post-xi-and-all-chinese-leaders-emulate-mao-radio-sinoland-260622/

2026-06-23

When I visited Zunyi, writing my first China Trilogy book, everything about this uber-important conference in 1935 was censored. Now we know why! Radio Sinoland 260623

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/23/when-i-visited-zunyi-writing-my-first-china-trilogy-book-everything-about-this-uber-important-conference-in-1935-was-censored-now-we-know-why-radio-sinoland-260623/

2026-06-23

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260623

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/23/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260623/

2026-06-25

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260625

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/25/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260625/

2026-06-25

China’s War on Corruption #13. Top military brass, banksters, executive cabinet members, defense CEOs are behind bars; AI is catching crooks; exposing honey traps, seizing villas, crooked crypto and contractors going DOWN! Go, Baba Beijing, GO! Radio Sinoland 260625

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/25/chinas-war-on-corruption-13-top-military-brass-banksters-executive-cabinet-members-defense-ceos-are-behind-bars-ai-is-catching-crooks-exposing-honey-traps-seizing-villas-crooked-crypto-and/

2026-06-26

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260626

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/26/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260626/

2026-06-26

Noble Attributes of Chinese Civilization - 15 Great Philosophers Who Better Humanity, with Their Three Fundamental Sino-Concepts + References & Cross-Cultural Timeline - A Radio Sinoland Cultural Cheat Sheet! Sage #1 is Zhou Gong.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/26/noble-attributes-of-chinese-civilization-15-great-philosophers-who-better-humanity-with-their-three-fundamental-sino-concepts-references-cross-cultural-timeline-a-radio-sinoland-cultural-chea/

2026-06-27

China Writer Cynthia Chung: The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System” Part I. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/27/china-writer-cynthia-chung-the-true-origins-of-chinas-social-credit-system-part-i-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine/

2026-06-27

China Writer Peter Man: Prelusion (Preface) of Bellatrix, sequel to Unconquered. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/27/china-writer-peter-man-prelusion-preface-of-bellatrix-sequel-to-unconquered-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-06-27

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260627

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/27/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260627/

2026-06-28

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Why is the Dutch Navy in the South China Sea? With my real-life China comments living here. Radio Sinoland 260628

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/28/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-why-is-the-dutch-navy-in-the-south-china-sea-with-my-real-life-china-comments-living-here-radio-sinoland-260628/

2026-06-28

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Why is the Dutch Navy in the South China Sea? With my real-life China comments living here. Radio Sinoland 260628

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/28/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-why-is-the-dutch-navy-in-the-south-china-sea-with-my-real-life-china-comments-living-here-radio-sinoland-260628/

2026-06-28

China Writer Amarynth Flower: China unveils plan to accelerate agricultural, rural modernization. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/28/china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-unveils-plan-to-accelerate-agricultural-rural-modernization-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-06-29

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260629

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/29/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260629/

2026-06-30

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 20 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Summer Solstice, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/30/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-20-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-summer-solstice-this-chinese-year-of-the-m/

2026-06-30

Every self-respecting Chinese leader has something good and useful to say about the importance of museums. Just ask Mao and Xi! With 4 beautiful images. Radio Sinoland 260630

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/30/every-self-respecting-chinese-leader-has-something-good-and-useful-to-say-about-the-importance-of-museums-just-ask-mao-and-xi-with-4-beautiful-images-radio-sinoland-260630/

2026-06-30

Chinese continue to trust their businesses, government, media & NGOs more than any other country on Earth. Judeo-West ranks at the bottom! Why is that? Radio Sinoland 260630

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/30/chinese-continue-to-trust-their-government-media-ngos-more-than-any-other-country-on-earth-judeo-west-ranks-at-the-bottom-why-is-that-radio-sinoland-260630/

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Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…