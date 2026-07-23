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16-Jul-2026

China Writers 8-15/7-Amarynth, Chua, Frans, Jeff, Kwan, Patrice, Peter K.: Sino-calendars, little bro DPRK, dying scientists and China ditching liberal arts degrees. WOW! Celebrate 2nd week of Slight Heat this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/16/china-writers-8-15-7-amarynth-chua-frans-jeff-kwan-patrice-peter-k-sino-calendars-little-bro-dprk-dying-scientists-and-china-ditching-liberal-arts-degrees-wow-celebrate-2nd-week-of-slight/

16-Jul-2026

Talmud-Tanakhs have their Satanic fangs deeply embedded into Judeo-vassal Taiwan Island. All for hot war with China. Breaks our hearts. We live here. Radio Sinoland 260716

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/16/talmud-tanakhs-have-their-satanic-fangs-deeply-embedded-into-judeo-vassal-taiwan-island-all-for-hot-war-with-china-breaks-our-hearts-we-live-here-radio-sinoland-260716/

16-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260716

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/16/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260716/

17-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260717

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/17/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260717/

18-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260718

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/18/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260718/

18-Jul-2026

The real Mao Zedong who Judeans don’t want you to see. Translated from the Chinese: “This article, in which Mao Zedong said, ‘I can’t find it, it’s like losing a child’.” Radio Sinoland 260718

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/18/the-real-mao-zedong-who-judeans-dont-want-you-to-see-translated-from-the-chinese-this-article-in-which-mao-zedong-said-i-cant-find-it-its-like-losing-a-child-radio-sinoland-260718/

19-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260719

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260719/

19-Jul-2026

It’s not just Evelyne and me. Two excellent articles by foreigners on daily life in China. Judeo-West NOT! Radio Sinoland 260719

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/19/its-not-just-evelyne-and-me-two-excellent-articles-by-foreigners-on-daily-life-in-china-judeo-west-not-radio-sinoland-260719/

20-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260720

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/20/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260720/

20-Jul-2026

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 11 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Great Heat, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/20/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-11-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-great-heat-this-chinese-year-of-the-male-r/

21-Jul-2026

China Writer Godfree Roberts passed away last week, age 86. We will miss him! Here’s the last article he sent me- Healthy China 2030: Already Winning. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/21/china-writer-godfree-roberts-passed-away-last-week-age-86-we-will-miss-him-heres-the-last-article-he-sent-me-healthy-china-2030-already-winning-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh/

21-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260721

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/21/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260721/

22-Jul-2026

China Writer Wei Ling Chua- you are being lied to: Chinese AI models take seven Top Ten spots in global rankings. With my comments. Judeo-West is a mirage & Wall Street is going D-O-W-N! Radio Sinoland 260722

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/22/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-you-are-being-lied-to-chinese-ai-models-take-seven-top-ten-spots-in-global-rankings-with-my-comments-judeo-west-is-a-mirage-wall-street-is-going-d-o-w-n-radio-sinolan/

22-Jul-2026

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Bangladesh’s China-built, no-debt Padma Bridge and Rail Link Come Online. Win-win cooperation. My comments and a short video. Radio Sinoland 260722

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/22/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-bangladeshs-china-built-no-debt-padma-bridge-and-rail-link-come-online-win-win-cooperation-my-comments-and-a-short-video-radio-sinoland-260722/

23-Jul-2026

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260723

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/23/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260723/

23-Jul-2026

China just installed 2,000 servers in a wind-powered AI data center on the ocean floor! First ever... With my biting comments and financial analysis. Radio Sinoland 260723

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/23/china-just-installed-2000-servers-in-a-wind-powered-ai-data-center-on-the-ocean-floor-first-ever-with-my-biting-comments-and-analysis-radio-sinoland-260723/

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