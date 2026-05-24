China Writers 15-23 May: Amarynth, Frans, Godfree, Jeff, Kwan, Patrice, Pepe & Peter K.: hope for Taiwan, Kabuki Xi-Trump Summit, Chinese calendars, Jews in Asia and Sputnik News. ROCK RIGHT ON!
This 1st week of Grain Fills in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!
2026-05-15
China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 8-14 May: Amarynth Flower, Evelyne&Jeff, Kwan Lee, Metallicman, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua: Kubrick’s Apollo Hoax, moms, nurses, Judean Sino-lies, Taiwan WWIII, Trump+translated article. HECK YEAH! This 2nd week of Summer in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/15/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-8-14-may-amarynth-flower-evelynejeff-kwan-lee-metallicman-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-kubricks-apollo-hoax-moms-nurses-judean-sino-l/
2026-05-15
Avoiding WWIII! Taiwan’s Cheng Li-wun on cross-strait peace, meeting Xi Jinping and managing ties with US. Kuomintang chairwoman says hostility towards mainland is a product of political engineering that does not reflect reality of Taiwan! Radio Sinoland 260515
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/15/avoiding-wwiii-taiwans-cheng-li-wun-on-cross-strait-peace-meeting-xi-jinping-and-managing-ties-with-us-kuomintang-chairwoman-says-hostility-towards-mainland-is-a-product-of-political-engin/
2026-05-19
China Writer Amarynth Flower for China Writer Peter Koenig- President Trump’s China Visit – a Theatre for Western Media – a Win-Win under China’s Upper Hand! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-peter-koenig-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-president-trumps-china-visit-a-theatre-for-western-media-a-win-win-under-chinas-upper-hand-learn-the/
2026-05-17
The Xi-Trump summit in China was truly the strangest one I have ever seen! Radio Sinoland 260516
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/17/the-xi-trump-summit-in-china-was-truly-the-strangest-one-i-have-ever-seen-radio-sinoland-260517/
2026-05-18
China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower- The Emperor has no clothes and no cards. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/18/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-the-emperor-has-no-clothes-and-no-cards-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-learn/
2026-05-18
China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 28 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd Week of Summer in Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/18/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-28-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-summer-in-chinese-year-of-the-male-red-fire/
2026-05-19
China Writer Amarynth Flower- China fires warning shot as Jewish state’s covert reach expands to Asia. YIKES, I live here! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-fires-warning-shot-as-jewish-states-covert-reach-expands-to-asia-yikes-i-live-here-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propa/
2026-05-19
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260519
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260519/
2026-05-20
China Writer Godfree Roberts: “The Thing About Shenzhen That Changed Everything For Me..” Medhi reports from tech’s front lines. Guest post.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/20/china-writer-godfree-roberts-the-thing-about-shenzhen-that-changed-everything-for-me-medhi-reports-from-techs-front-lines-guest-post-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-ta/
2026-05-20
China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 3. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/20/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-3-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/
2026-05-21
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260521
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/21/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260521/
2026-05-21
Chinese celebrate International Museum Day and are bat sh*t crazy about visiting them! And you? Very informative commentary. Radio Sinoland 260521
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/21/chinese-celebrate-international-museum-day-and-are-bat-sht-crazy-about-visiting-them-and-you-radio-sinoland-260521/
2026-05-22
Radio Sinoland’s Library on the Chinese Zodiac, Lunar, Agricultural and Civil Calendars. Want to understand the Chinese people? It all starts here! Radio Sinoland 260522
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/22/radio-sinolands-library-on-the-chinese-zodiac-lunar-agricultural-and-civil-calendars-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-it-all-starts-here-radio-sinoland-260522/
2026-05-22
Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News: Multibillion-Dollar Unaccountable Market Lurks Behind Global Biosecurity Facade - Expert. With crucial background Q&A. Radio Sinoland 260522
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/22/jeff-j-brown-writes-for-sputnik-news-multibillion-dollar-unaccountable-market-lurks-behind-global-biosecurity-facade-expert-with-crucial-background-qa-radio-sinoland-260522/
2026-05-23
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260523
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/23/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260523/
2026-05-23
China Writer Peter Koenig- Update – President Trump’s China Visit: A Theatre for Western Media A Win-Win under China’s Upper Hand. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/23/china-writer-peter-koenig-update-president-trumps-china-visit-a-theatre-for-western-media-a-win-win-under-chinas-upper-hand-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/