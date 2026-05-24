Share

2026-05-15

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 8-14 May: Amarynth Flower, Evelyne&Jeff, Kwan Lee, Metallicman, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua: Kubrick’s Apollo Hoax, moms, nurses, Judean Sino-lies, Taiwan WWIII, Trump+translated article. HECK YEAH! This 2nd week of Summer in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/15/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-8-14-may-amarynth-flower-evelynejeff-kwan-lee-metallicman-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-kubricks-apollo-hoax-moms-nurses-judean-sino-l/

2026-05-15

Avoiding WWIII! Taiwan’s Cheng Li-wun on cross-strait peace, meeting Xi Jinping and managing ties with US. Kuomintang chairwoman says hostility towards mainland is a product of political engineering that does not reflect reality of Taiwan! Radio Sinoland 260515

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/15/avoiding-wwiii-taiwans-cheng-li-wun-on-cross-strait-peace-meeting-xi-jinping-and-managing-ties-with-us-kuomintang-chairwoman-says-hostility-towards-mainland-is-a-product-of-political-engin/

2026-05-19

China Writer Amarynth Flower for China Writer Peter Koenig- President Trump’s China Visit – a Theatre for Western Media – a Win-Win under China’s Upper Hand! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-peter-koenig-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-president-trumps-china-visit-a-theatre-for-western-media-a-win-win-under-chinas-upper-hand-learn-the/

2026-05-17

The Xi-Trump summit in China was truly the strangest one I have ever seen! Radio Sinoland 260516

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/17/the-xi-trump-summit-in-china-was-truly-the-strangest-one-i-have-ever-seen-radio-sinoland-260517/

2026-05-18

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower- The Emperor has no clothes and no cards. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/18/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-the-emperor-has-no-clothes-and-no-cards-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-learn/

2026-05-18

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 28 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd Week of Summer in Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/18/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-28-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-summer-in-chinese-year-of-the-male-red-fire/

2026-05-19

China Writer Amarynth Flower- China fires warning shot as Jewish state’s covert reach expands to Asia. YIKES, I live here! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-fires-warning-shot-as-jewish-states-covert-reach-expands-to-asia-yikes-i-live-here-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propa/

2026-05-19

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260519

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260519/

2026-05-20

China Writer Godfree Roberts: “The Thing About Shenzhen That Changed Everything For Me..” Medhi reports from tech’s front lines. Guest post.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/20/china-writer-godfree-roberts-the-thing-about-shenzhen-that-changed-everything-for-me-medhi-reports-from-techs-front-lines-guest-post-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-ta/

2026-05-20

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 3. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/20/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-3-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-05-21

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260521

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/21/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260521/

2026-05-21

Chinese celebrate International Museum Day and are bat sh*t crazy about visiting them! And you? Very informative commentary. Radio Sinoland 260521

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/21/chinese-celebrate-international-museum-day-and-are-bat-sht-crazy-about-visiting-them-and-you-radio-sinoland-260521/

2026-05-22

Radio Sinoland’s Library on the Chinese Zodiac, Lunar, Agricultural and Civil Calendars. Want to understand the Chinese people? It all starts here! Radio Sinoland 260522

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/22/radio-sinolands-library-on-the-chinese-zodiac-lunar-agricultural-and-civil-calendars-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-it-all-starts-here-radio-sinoland-260522/

2026-05-22

Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News: Multibillion-Dollar Unaccountable Market Lurks Behind Global Biosecurity Facade - Expert. With crucial background Q&A. Radio Sinoland 260522

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/22/jeff-j-brown-writes-for-sputnik-news-multibillion-dollar-unaccountable-market-lurks-behind-global-biosecurity-facade-expert-with-crucial-background-qa-radio-sinoland-260522/

2026-05-23

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260523

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/23/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260523/

2026-05-23

China Writer Peter Koenig- Update – President Trump’s China Visit: A Theatre for Western Media A Win-Win under China’s Upper Hand. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/23/china-writer-peter-koenig-update-president-trumps-china-visit-a-theatre-for-western-media-a-win-win-under-chinas-upper-hand-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…