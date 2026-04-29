This year, Grain Rain is from 20 April - 4 May, Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

Enjoy and learn from the best China-focused writers and researchers on the internet!

2026-04-16

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 – part 1. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/16/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-1-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260416/

2026-04-16

China Writer Eric Arnow: Trump Declares Economic War on the World. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260416

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/16/china-writer-eric-arnow-trump-declares-economic-war-on-the-world-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260416/

2026-04-17

China Writer Chet Ozmun: PROJECT 596 Ep. 09 ENG SUBS (Chinese Historical Drama about Nukes). Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260417

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/17/china-writer-chet-ozmun-project-596-ep-09-eng-subs-chinese-historical-drama-about-nukes-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-04-17

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260417

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/17/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260417/

2026-04-18

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: China trip 2026 - part 2. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260418

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/18/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-china-trip-2026-part-2-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260418/

2026-04-18

China Writer Pepe Escobar: Iran’s retaliation CHOKES Hormuz, DECIMATES Saudi Oil as the Orange Baboon of Barbaria RETREATS. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260418

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/18/china-writer-pepe-escobar-irans-retaliation-chokes-hormuz-decimates-saudi-oil-as-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-retreats-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-l/

2026-04-19

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Human Rights Hypocrisy: Endlessly Lecturing China While Violating Every Principle. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260419

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/19/china-writer-godfree-roberts-human-rights-hypocrisy-endlessly-lecturing-china-while-violating-every-principle-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machi/

2026-04-19

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260419

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260419/

2026-04-20

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Montgomery Meets Mao: 1960-1961 China Visits – Direct Quotes & Praise for Mao. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260420

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/20/china-writer-godfree-roberts-montgomery-meets-mao-1960-1961-china-visits-direct-quotes-praise-for-mao-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-m/

2026-04-20

China’s Three Satellites Could Track Every U.S. Warship on Earth — Pentagon Faces End of Naval Stealth. With blistering commentary. Radio Sinoland 260420

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/20/chinas-three-satellites-could-track-every-u-s-warship-on-earth-pentagon-faces-end-of-naval-stealth-with-blistering-commentary-radio-sinoland-260420/

2026-04-21

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260421

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/24/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260421/

2026-04-21

China Writer Godfree Roberts: America’s Failed Weapon Systems vs China’s Successful Ones: A Costly Comparison (2026 Update). Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260421

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/21/china-writer-godfree-roberts-americas-failed-weapon-systems-vs-chinas-successful-ones-a-costly-comparison-2026-update-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026-04-21

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260421

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/24/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260421/

2026-04-22

Baba Beijing hits its biggest service corporations with half billion US$ equivalent in fines, ordered to clean up their acts - and they will! With frank commentary for the Judeo-West. Radio Sinoland 260422

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/22/baba-beijing-hits-its-biggest-service-corporations-with-half-billion-us-equivalent-in-fines-ordered-to-clean-up-their-acts-and-they-will-with-frank-commentary-for-the-judeo-west-radio-sinoland-2/

2026-04-22

Unbelievable kick to the groin! Lego 4-min song video with DPRK’s Kim Jong-Un giving Talmud-Tanakh Netrumpanmusku a master class in anti-Judeo imperialism! With lyrics translatable in 100 languages. Radio Sinoland 260422

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/22/unbelievable-kick-to-the-groin-lego-4-min-song-video-with-dprks-kim-jong-un-giving-talmud-tanakh-netrumpanmusku-a-master-class-in-anti-judeo-imperialism-with-lyrics-translatable-in-100-languages/

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