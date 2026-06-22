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2026-06-15

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 8-14 June: Amarynth, Chua, Frans, Jeff, Kwan, Mario, Patrice, Pepe: China+Russia, J-tunnels, World Cup evil, Emack interview, translated essay, leaving Taiwan. Celebrate 2nd week of Grain in Ear this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/15/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-8-14-june-amarynth-chua-frans-jeff-kwan-mario-patrice-pepe-chinarussia-j-tunnels-world-cup-evil-emack-interview-translated-essay-l/

2026-06-15

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260615

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/15/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260615/

2026-06-15

Sorry Brits, football has been China’s national sport for millennia. Why are they so bad now? Wonderful look back at 2,300 years of sports history. 7 ancient paintings & photos! Radio Sinoland 260615

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/15/sorry-brits-football-was-chinas-national-sport-for-millennia-why-are-they-so-bad-now-china-rising-radio-sinoland-260616/

2026-06-16

China Writer Peter Man, a wonderful storyteller, pens a lovely and touching obituary for his 99-year-old mother. A fascinating century’s sweep across Chinese civilization! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/16/china-writer-peter-man-a-wonderful-storyteller-pens-a-lovely-and-touching-obituary-for-his-99-year-old-mother-a-fascinating-centurys-sweep-across-chinese-civilization-learn-the-real-stories-behi/

2026-06-16

World Cup boycott II: Satanism and football officials blocked from entering JewSA! New articles, short video and more. Radio Sinoland 260616

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/16/world-cup-boycott-ii-satanic-symbolism-and-football-officials-blocked-from-entering-jewsa-new-articles-short-video-and-more-radio-sinoland-260616/

2026-06-17

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260617

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/12/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260617/

2026-06-17

Sputnik News asks Jeff J. Brown to write about Judeo-NATO’s nonstop, pathological use of bioweapons around the world, since WWII. With detailed, original Q&A. Radio Sinoland 260617

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/17/sputnik-news-asks-jeff-j-brown-to-write-about-judeo-natos-nonstop-pathological-use-of-bioweapons-around-the-world-since-wwii-with-detailed-original-qa-radio-sinoland-260617/

2026-06-18

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: US chip giant NVIDIA has increased its investment on Taiwan Island 10 TIMES = 1,000% in last five years! Trump who? With my “living in Taiwan” comments. Radio Sinoland 260618

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/18/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-us-chip-giant-nvidia-has-increased-its-investment-on-taiwan-island-10-times-1000-in-last-five-years-trump-who-with-my-living-in-taiwan-comments-radio-sinoland-260/

2026-06-18

China unveils 100kg robotic porter to use human tools on the Moon! In 2030, Chinese will be first humans to land there. Radio Sinoland 260618

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/18/china-unveils-100kg-robotic-porter-to-use-human-tools-on-the-moon-in-2030-chinese-will-be-first-humans-to-land-there-radio-sinoland-260618/

2026-06-19

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260619

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260619/

2026-06-19

HAPPY DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL 2026! A beloved, 2,500-year-old tradition celebrated everywhere in Sinoland! Tons of Sino-culture, visuals, videos, stories and history. Radio Sinoland 260619

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/19/happy-dragon-boat-festival-2026-a-beloved-2500-year-old-tradition-celebrated-everywhere-in-sinoland-tons-of-sino-culture-and-history-radio-sinoland-260619/

2026-06-21

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 22 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Summer Solstice, this Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/21/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-22-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-1st-week-of-summer-solstice-this-chinese-year-of-the-m/

2026-06-21

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260621

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/21/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260621/

2026-06-21

Happy Sino-Summer Solstice AND Fathers’ Day! All the ins and outs of Chinese culture, calendars and more, this Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Want to understand the Chinese people? Read this short article, with tons of fascinating further reading! Radio Sinoland 260621

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/21/happy-sino-summer-solstice-and-fathers-day-all-the-ins-and-outs-of-chinese-culture-calendars-and-more-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-read-this-short-arti/

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Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…