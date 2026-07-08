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2026-07-01

China Writers 21-30/6 June: Amarynth, Chua, Cynthia C., Frans, Jeff, Kwan, Patrice, Peter M.: Mao the man, Mao the leader, Sino-savants, museums, public trust, translated essay and crooks behind bars! NO WAY! Celebrate 2nd week of Summer Solstice this Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/02/china-writers-21-30-6-amarynth-chua-cynthia-c-frans-jeff-kwan-patrice-peter-m-mao-the-man-mao-the-leader-sino-savants-museums-public-trust-translated-essay-and-crooks-behind-bars-no-wa/

2026-07-02

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260701

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/02/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260701/

2026-07-03

China Writer Patrice Greanville: Conquering the Impossible? How China Built an Impossible Highway on Vertical Cliffs-Extreme Engineering Full Process. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/03/china-writer-patrice-greanville-conquering-the-impossible-how-china-built-an-impossible-highway-on-vertical-cliffs-extreme-engineering-full-process-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-w/

2026-07-03

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260703

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/03/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260703/

2026-07-04

Noble Attributes of Chinese Civilization - 15 Great Philosophers Who Better Humanity; with Their Three Fundamental Sino-Concepts + References & Timeline - A Radio Sinoland Cultural Cheat Sheet! Wise Man #2 is Laozi.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/06/30/noble-attributes-of-chinese-civilization-15-great-philosophers-who-better-humanity-with-their-three-fundamental-sino-concepts-references-timeline-a-radio-sinoland-cultural-cheat-sheet-wise-m/

2026-07-04

China Writer Frank Scott is honored to be published by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS): The Global System Nearing Financial and Climate Collapse: Capitalism. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/04/china-writer-frank-scott-is-honored-to-be-published-by-the-chinese-academy-of-social-sciences-cass-the-global-system-nearing-financial-and-climate-collapse-capitalism-learn-the-real-stories-behin/

2026-07-04

China Writer Wei Ling Chua: China’s output of high-tier chemistry research is now remarkably greater than the next 50 countries combined. With my real-life China comments living here. Radio Sinoland 260704

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/04/china-writer-wei-ling-chua-chinas-output-of-high-tier-chemistry-research-is-now-remarkably-greater-than-the-next-50-countries-combined-with-my-real-life-china-comments-living-here-radio-sino/

2026-07-05

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260705

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/05/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260705/

2026-07-05

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 18 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Slight Heat, Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/05/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-20-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-the-2nd-week-of-summer-solstice-this-chinese-year-of-the-m/

2026-07-06

The definitive, devastating satellite image report on Iran’s total destruction of Judeo-NATO’s base network in West Asia - NOT including the Jew state. Spoiler report: it is NEVER coming back! Radio Sinoland 260706

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/06/the-definitive-devastating-satellite-image-report-on-irans-total-destruction-of-judeo-natos-base-network-in-west-asia-not-including-the-jew-state-spoiler-report-it-is-never-coming-back-radio/

2026-07-06

China Writer Mario Cavolo: Famous DongBei Dishes - Is This The Best Guo Bao Rou In China? Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/06/china-writer-mario-cavolo-famous-dongbei-dishes-is-this-the-best-guo-bao-rou-in-china-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-07-07

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260707

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/07/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260707/

2026-07-07

Samui Real invited Jeff J. Brown to give his presentation on China’s great philosophers. Part I of II, with critical Q&A afterwards. Must see to understand the Chinese people! Radio Sinoland 260705

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/07/samui-real-invited-jeff-j-brown-to-give-his-presentation-on-chinas-great-philosophers-part-i-of-ii-with-critical-qa-afterwards-must-see-read-to-understand-the-chinese-people-radio-sinoland-260/

2026-07-07

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch for China Writer Godfree Roberts- The China Price: Same Ingredients, Different Outcomes. Why? Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/07/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-for-china-writer-godfree-roberts-the-china-price-same-ingredients-different-outcomes-why-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda/

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