Enjoy and learn from the most unique, China-focused collective of writers and researchers on the Internet!

2026-05-02

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 23-30 April: Chet Ozmun, Eric Arnow, Frans Vandenbosch, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Pepe Escobar, T.P. Wilkinson & Wei Ling Chua + Iran-Judeo-Satan War II, JewSA & green-, super-tech-, clean government-Chinese. OH YEAH! This 2nd week of Grain Rain in Year of the Red Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/02/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-23-30-april-chet-ozmun-eric-arnow-frans-vandenbosch-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-pepe-escobar-t-p-wilkinson-wei-ling-chua-iran-judeo-satan/

2026-05-02

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260502

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/02/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260502/

2026-05-02

China Writer Godfree Roberts: China Dominates 70 Of 78 Sciences? Nope. China Dominates 78. ASPI’s own data actually shows China leads in 78 out of 78 critical technology fields. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260502

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/02/china-writer-godfree-roberts-china-dominates-70-of-78-sciences-nope-china-dominates-78-aspis-own-data-actually-shows-china-leads-in-78-out-of-78-critical-technology-fields-learn-the-real/

2026-05-03

My comments greatly expanded with many delicious details. Essential reading! Critical background review and update on very important, recent happenings between Mainland China and Taiwan Island ‼️ Will there be an Asian WWIII? With frank talk for our Taiwanese friends. Radio Sinoland 260503

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/03/my-comments-greatly-expanded-with-many-delicious-details-essential-reading-critical-background-review-and-update-on-very-important-recent-happenings-between-mainland-china-and-taiwan-island/

2026-05-03

Don’t say the Chinese are not deep thinkers: enjoy this fascinating (translated) takedown of two famous Chinese philosophers, who promote China’s “Westernization”. Brilliant remonstration! Radio Sinoland 260503

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/03/dont-say-the-chinese-are-not-deep-thinkers-enjoy-this-fascinating-translated-takedown-of-two-famous-chinese-philosophers-who-promote-chinas-westernization-brilliant-remonstration-radio-s/

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2026-05-04

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260504

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/04/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260504/

2026-05-04

May 4, 1919 is the day the world changed forever and the Chinese will never forget. Plus, China National Youth Day to celebrate it. Radio Sinoland 260504

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/04/may-4-1919-is-the-day-the-world-changed-forever-and-the-chinese-will-never-forget-plus-china-national-youth-day-to-celebrate-it-radio-sinoland-260504/

2026-05-05

Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News about China’s hammerlock on global rare earth element (REE) processing. It’s ugly. Judeo-West is desperate! Radio Sinoland 260505

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/03/jeff-j-brown-writes-for-sputnik-news-about-chinas-hammer-lock-on-global-rare-earth-element-ree-processing-its-ugly-judeo-west-is-desperate-radio-sinoland-260504/

2026-05-06

Start of Summer in the Chinese agricultural calendar is not 21 June. It’s 5 May in this year of the Red Fire Horse. More than just a date – enjoy wonderful background stories about China’s amazing civilizational culture! Radio Sinoland 260505!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/06/start-of-summer-in-the-chinese-agricultural-calendar-is-not-21-june-its-5-may-in-this-year-of-the-red-fire-horse-more-than-just-a-date-enjoy-wonderful-background-stories-about-china/

2026-05-06

Chinese explorers surveyed Western United States in 2,250BC. No joke. Charlotte Harris Rees has the map and written emperor’s records that prove it. Ian Hudson at 1421 Foundation concurs! Radio Sinoland 260506

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/06/chinese-explorers-surveyed-western-united-states-in-2250bc-no-joke-charlotte-harris-rees-has-the-map-and-written-emperors-records-that-prove-it-ian-hudson-at-1421-foundation-concurs-radio-sinol/

2026-05-07

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260507

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/07/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260507/

2026-05-07

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower- China just Humiliated Trump’s Sanctions – Iran now Controls Hormuz! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/07/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flower-china-just-humiliated-trumps-sanctions-iran-now-controls-hormuz-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests/

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