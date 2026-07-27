China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 22 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Great Heat, this Chinese Year of the Horse!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
26-Jul
-- Yemen Heats Up… A New Threat to the Global Oil Supply
https://www.greanvillepost.com/yemen-heats-up-a-new-threat-to-the-global-oil-supply/
26-Jul
-- The Missile Gulf
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-missile-gulf/
26-Jul
-- Richard Wolff: Yemen’s Bab al-Mandab Blockade & Hormuz Closure Shatter the Global Oil Market
https://www.greanvillepost.com/richard-wolff-yemens-bab-al-mandab-blockade-hormuz-closure-shatter-the-global-oil-market/
26-Jul
-- Patrick Henningsen: Naval Siege—>Houthis Force 10+ Saudi Tankers to Turn Back After Ballistic Strikes
https://www.greanvillepost.com/patrick-henningsen-naval-siege-houthis-force-10-saudi-tankers-to-turn-back-after-ballistic-strikes/
26-Jul
-- Abdul-Malik al-Houthi : le Yémen mettra fin à la tyrannie saoudienne
https://www.greanvillepost.com/abdul-malik-al-houthi-le-yemen-mettra-fin-a-la-tyrannie-saoudienne/
25-Jul
-- Iran war expands: This big escalation could cause an oil crisis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/iran-war-expands-this-big-escalation-could-cause-an-oil-crisis/
25-Jul
-- From Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab: Yemen Strikes Saudi Arabia and Joins Iran Against Trump
https://www.greanvillepost.com/from-hormuz-to-bab-al-mandab-yemen-strikes-saudi-arabia-and-joins-iran-against-trump/
25-Jul
-- Seyed M. Marandi: Aramco Facility Engulfed in Flames After Yemeni Missile Strike
https://www.greanvillepost.com/seyed-m-mar
25-Jul
-- Trump Titanic, Iran Iceberg
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-titanic-iran-iceberg/
25-Jul
-- STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/stupid-is-as-stupid-does/
25-Jul
-- The “capitalism made China’s success” lie hides the Marxist transition that the whole world is undergoing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-capitalism-made-chinas-success-lie-hides-the-marxist-transition-that-the-whole-world-is-undergoing/
24-Jul
-- Mohsen Rezaei: Iran Is Ready to Go on the Offensive and Deploy Its Ground Forces
https://www.greanvillepost.com/mohsen-rezaei-iran-is-ready-to-go-on-the-offensive-and-deploy-its-ground-forces/
22-Jul
-- Tension Still in Kiev; Russian Attacks More Intense
https://www.greanvillepost.com/tension-still-in-kiev-russian-attacks-more-intense/
22-Jul
-- War of the Worlds / Not with a bang but a whimper
https://www.greanvillepost.com/war-of-the-worlds-not-with-a-bang-but-a-whimper/
22-Jul
-- Why Can’t the Russians Defeat Ukraine?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-cant-the-russians-defeat-ukraine/
22-Jul
-- They Are Coming to Take Us Away
https://www.greanvillepost.com/they-are-coming-to-take-us-away/
22-Jul
-- The “Mad King” of the West
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-mad-king-of-the-west/
21-Jul
-- Prof. Marandi: Iran’s Biggest Strike Yet – Major Blow to U.S. Bases as Yemen Imposes BLOCKADE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/prof-marandi-irans-biggest-strike-yet-major-blow-to-u-s-bases-as-yemen-imposes-blockade/
20-Jul
-- US Troop Casualties Pile Up as Iran Goes to Town on US Bases
https://www.greanvillepost.com/us-troop-casualties-pile-up-as-iran-goes-to-town-on-us-bases/
20-Jul
-- Iran: A Perfect Storm
https://www.greanvillepost.com/iran-a-perfect-storm/
20-Jul
-- The US and Iran “fighting for final, ultimate victory” – top Iranian analyst
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-us-and-iran-fighting-for-final-ultimate-victory-top-iranian-analyst/
20-Jul
-- Frans Vandenbosch : Reminiscences of China—A different kind of police
https://www.greanvillepost.com/frans-vandenbosch-reminiscences-of-china-a-different-kind-of-police/
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