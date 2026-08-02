01-Aug

-- Why The Odyssey?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-the-odyssey/

01-Aug

-- Julian’s Dispatch: Dispelling the brainfog about Venezuela

https://www.greanvillepost.com/julians-dispatch-dispelling-the-brainfog-about-venezuela/

01-Aug

-- Prof. Ted Postol: BREAKING: Iran’s Missile Advance Creates ‘Oreshnik’ Moment for Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/prof-ted-postol-breaking-irans-missile-advance-creates-oreshnik-moment-for-trump/

01-Aug

-- Seyed M. Marandi: Iran & Yemen to Unleash Missiles on Gulf, Israel

https://www.greanvillepost.com/seyed-m-marandi-iran-yemen-to-unleash-missiles-on-gulf-israel/

01-Aug

-- Narcissism and Psychopathy on Display in the Oval Office

https://www.greanvillepost.com/narcissism-and-psychopathy-on-display-in-the-oval-office/

31-Jul

-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT & DOOMED WITH JOTI BRAR EPISODE 60 – YOU CAN’T VOTE YOUR WAY OUT OF THIS MESS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/imperialism-decadent-doomed-with-joti-brar-episode-60-you-cant-vote-your-way-out-of-this-mess/

31-Jul

-- Judge Napolitano Dispatch: Report from Tehran / Does Trump Know He Lost His War?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/judge-napolitano-dispatch-report-from-tehran-does-trump-know-he-lost-his-war/

31-Jul

-- INTERVIEW: We dodged a bullet by millimetres

https://www.greanvillepost.com/interview-we-dodged-a-bullet-by-millimetres/

31-Jul

-- Trump is desperate as Iran war spirals out of control

https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-is-desperate-as-iran-war-spirals-out-of-control/

30-Jul

-- Michael Hudson: What the Media Missed: Iran’s Masterplan to Break US Hegemony

https://www.greanvillepost.com/michael-hudson-what-the-media-missed-irans-masterplan-to-break-us-hegemony/

29-Jul

-- Larry Johnson: Russia’s Naval Blockade of Odessa & Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship

https://www.greanvillepost.com/larry-johnson-russias-naval-blockade-of-odessa-ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship/

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29-Jul

-- How Billionaires Control the Government by Controlling the Public

https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-billionaires-control-the-government-by-controlling-the-public/

29-Jul

-- Gloves Off, Kind Of

https://www.greanvillepost.com/gloves-off-kind-of/

28-Jul

-- Tempest in a Teapot: My Erotic Trialectic of Reading, Teaching and Writing

https://www.greanvillepost.com/tempest-in-a-teapot-my-erotic-trialectic-of-reading-teaching-and-writing/

28-Jul

-- REVIEW OF GABRIEL ROCKHILL’S ‘WHO PAID THE PIPERS OF WESTERN MARXISM’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/review-of-gabriel-rockhills-who-paid-the-pipers-of-western-marxism/

Message Jeff J Brown

28-Jul

-- The Only Question is How Badly The US Loses to Iran

https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-only-question-is-how-badly-the-us-loses-to-iran/

27-Jul

-- George Galloway chats w. Max Blumenthal

https://www.greanvillepost.com/george-galloway-chats-w-max-blumenthal/

27-Jul

-- Why Would Ansarallah Blockade the Red Sea? Here’s Why.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-would-ansarallah-blockade-the-red-sea-heres-why/

27-Jul

-- The Israeli Spy Behind PragerU’s Plan to Rewrite American Education to Indoctrinate Children

https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-israeli-spy-behind-pragerus-plan-to-rewrite-american-education-to-indoctrinate-children/

27-Jul

-- AI and the Precautionary Principle

https://www.greanvillepost.com/ai-and-the-precautionary-principle/

27-Jul

-- INTERVIEW: The US is the world’s greatest threat to human life

https://www.greanvillepost.com/interview-the-us-is-the-worlds-greatest-threat-to-human-life/

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