China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 21 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Great Heat, this Chinese Year of the Horse!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
01-Aug
-- Why The Odyssey?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-the-odyssey/
01-Aug
-- Julian’s Dispatch: Dispelling the brainfog about Venezuela
https://www.greanvillepost.com/julians-dispatch-dispelling-the-brainfog-about-venezuela/
01-Aug
-- Prof. Ted Postol: BREAKING: Iran’s Missile Advance Creates ‘Oreshnik’ Moment for Trump
https://www.greanvillepost.com/prof-ted-postol-breaking-irans-missile-advance-creates-oreshnik-moment-for-trump/
01-Aug
-- Seyed M. Marandi: Iran & Yemen to Unleash Missiles on Gulf, Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/seyed-m-marandi-iran-yemen-to-unleash-missiles-on-gulf-israel/
01-Aug
-- Narcissism and Psychopathy on Display in the Oval Office
https://www.greanvillepost.com/narcissism-and-psychopathy-on-display-in-the-oval-office/
31-Jul
-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT & DOOMED WITH JOTI BRAR EPISODE 60 – YOU CAN’T VOTE YOUR WAY OUT OF THIS MESS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/imperialism-decadent-doomed-with-joti-brar-episode-60-you-cant-vote-your-way-out-of-this-mess/
31-Jul
-- Judge Napolitano Dispatch: Report from Tehran / Does Trump Know He Lost His War?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/judge-napolitano-dispatch-report-from-tehran-does-trump-know-he-lost-his-war/
31-Jul
-- INTERVIEW: We dodged a bullet by millimetres
https://www.greanvillepost.com/interview-we-dodged-a-bullet-by-millimetres/
31-Jul
-- Trump is desperate as Iran war spirals out of control
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-is-desperate-as-iran-war-spirals-out-of-control/
30-Jul
-- Michael Hudson: What the Media Missed: Iran’s Masterplan to Break US Hegemony
https://www.greanvillepost.com/michael-hudson-what-the-media-missed-irans-masterplan-to-break-us-hegemony/
29-Jul
-- Larry Johnson: Russia’s Naval Blockade of Odessa & Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship
https://www.greanvillepost.com/larry-johnson-russias-naval-blockade-of-odessa-ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship/
29-Jul
-- How Billionaires Control the Government by Controlling the Public
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-billionaires-control-the-government-by-controlling-the-public/
29-Jul
-- Gloves Off, Kind Of
https://www.greanvillepost.com/gloves-off-kind-of/
28-Jul
-- Tempest in a Teapot: My Erotic Trialectic of Reading, Teaching and Writing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/tempest-in-a-teapot-my-erotic-trialectic-of-reading-teaching-and-writing/
28-Jul
-- REVIEW OF GABRIEL ROCKHILL’S ‘WHO PAID THE PIPERS OF WESTERN MARXISM’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/review-of-gabriel-rockhills-who-paid-the-pipers-of-western-marxism/
28-Jul
-- The Only Question is How Badly The US Loses to Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-only-question-is-how-badly-the-us-loses-to-iran/
27-Jul
-- George Galloway chats w. Max Blumenthal
https://www.greanvillepost.com/george-galloway-chats-w-max-blumenthal/
27-Jul
-- Why Would Ansarallah Blockade the Red Sea? Here’s Why.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-would-ansarallah-blockade-the-red-sea-heres-why/
27-Jul
-- The Israeli Spy Behind PragerU’s Plan to Rewrite American Education to Indoctrinate Children
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-israeli-spy-behind-pragerus-plan-to-rewrite-american-education-to-indoctrinate-children/
27-Jul
-- AI and the Precautionary Principle
https://www.greanvillepost.com/ai-and-the-precautionary-principle/
27-Jul
-- INTERVIEW: The US is the world’s greatest threat to human life
https://www.greanvillepost.com/interview-the-us-is-the-worlds-greatest-threat-to-human-life/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…