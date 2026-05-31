China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 30 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Grain Fills in Chinese Year 2026!
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
30-May
-- Norm Finkelstein SPURNS Tucker and Candace’s ‘Far Right’ Israel Opposition
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/30/norm-finkelstein-spurns-tucker-and-candaces-far-right-israel-opposition/
30-May
-- Iran HITS US Warships & Drones, Trump’s ‘Deal’ Sets WW3 Trap | Brian Berletic
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/30/iran-hits-us-warships-drones-trumps-deal-sets-ww3-trap-brian-berletic/
30-May
-- TONKIN AND HORMUZ
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/30/tonkin-and-hormuz/
30-May
-- The Storm Drains Of Colombo
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/30/the-storm-drains-of-colombo/
30-May
-- Chavismo Wins. • PLUS: Julian on AI Cartels
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/30/chavismo-wins-plus-julian-on-ai-cartels/
29-May
-- NATO Terrorist Attack Escalates Conflict: Ramblings & Critical Discussions
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/29/nato-terrorist-attack-escalates-conflict-ramblings-critical-discussions/
29-May
-- LAITH MAROUF: It’s occupation which creates the resistance
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/29/laith-marouf-its-occupation-which-creates-the-resistance/
29-May
-- COL. Douglas Macgregor : Iran Stronger Now; Putin Takes Off the Gloves
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/29/col-douglas-macgregor-iran-stronger-now-putin-takes-off-the-gloves/
29-May
-- INTERVIEW: Trump is clinically insane
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/29/interview-trump-is-clinically-insane/
29-May
-- Chas Freeman: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Hard – Israel Now Prepares for WAR with Egypt & Turkey
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/29/chas-freeman-hezbollah-strikes-israel-hard-israel-now-prepares-for-war-with-egypt-turkey/
28-May
-- Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: Iran Won. The Empire Lost. Forever.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/28/richard-wolff-michael-hudson-iran-won-the-empire-lost-forever/
28-May
-- ‘Israel’ Is The Last Jewish Ghetto
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/28/israel-is-the-last-jewish-ghetto/
28-May
-- One step away from the brink: NATO’s march towards all-out war with Russia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/28/one-step-away-from-the-brink-natos-march-towards-all-out-war-with-russia/
27-May
-- The Heart of Americanism is the Old Testament Through Liberal Totalitarianism: A New European Right Perspective
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/the-heart-of-americanism-is-the-old-testament-through-liberal-totalitarianism-a-new-european-right-perspective/
27-May
-- SOCIALISM IS SLOW TO MATURE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/socialism-is-slow-to-mature/
27-May
-- The Fusion Race: China Versus Outlaw US Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/the-fusion-race-china-versus-outlaw-us-empire-2/
27-May
-- Laith Marouf: No One Saw This Coming: Hezbollah SMASHES IDF Frontline
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/laith-marouf-no-one-saw-this-coming-hezbollah-smashes-idf-frontline/
27-May
-- Matt Hoh: Why the Pentagon Lies
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/matt-hoh-why-the-pentagon-lies/
27-May
-- The Murder of Innocents
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/27/the-murder-of-innocents/
26-May
-- JULIAN MACFARLANE—Dr Bob on Destiny
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/26/julian-macfarlane-dr-bob-on-destiny/
26-May
-- Brian Berletic: The New Great Game – War Against Iran, Russia & China
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/26/brian-berletic-the-new-great-game-war-against-iran-russia-china/
26-May
-- Julian’s Dispatches: Getting Away With Murder
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/26/julians-dispatches-getting-away-with-murder/
26-May
-- GALLOWAY MONOLOGUE: Trump’s peace karaoke
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/26/galloway-monologue-trumps-peace-karaoke/
25-May
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF - NO DEALS W/THE DEVIL - PAKISTAN TERRORIST ATTACK - ISRAEL WARS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/25/garland-nixon-dispatches-no-deal-with-the-devil/
25-May
-- Nakba Survivor GOES VIRAL in Mamdani Social Media Video
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/25/nakba-survivor-goes-viral-in-mamdani-social-media-video/
25-May
-- Scott Ritter: Europe Attacked Russia - Retaliation Is Now Unavoidable
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/25/scott-ritter-europe-attacked-russia-retaliation-is-now-unavoidable/
25-May
-- Istanbul: city of cats
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/25/istanbul-city-of-cats/
24-May
-- Nuclear Fear of Russia Can Bring Stability /Alastair Crooke & Lt Col Daniel Davis Daniel Davis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/24/nuclear-fear-of-russia-can-bring-stability-alastair-crooke-lt-col-daniel-davis-daniel-davis/
24-May
-- Trump Finally Sides w. the Arab Kings, While Congress Sides w. Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/24/trump-finally-sides-w-the-arab-kings-while-congress-sides-w-israel/
24-May
-- Some Finns want to quit NATO, Finland to make its own treaty with Russia.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/24/some-finns-want-to-quit-nato-finland-to-make-its-own-treaty-with-russia/